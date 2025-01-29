Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia to grow by USD 178 Million (2025-2029), rising rig count fuels growth, Report on how AI drives market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in indonesia size is estimated to grow by USD 178 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.8% during the forecast period. Increase in rig count is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in oil country tubular goods. However, environmental concerns related to drilling poses a challenge. Key market players include ArcelorMittal, Aristirta Elprima Putra, Besmindo Group, Hart Energy, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NOV Inc., PT Citra Tubindo Tbk, PT Indo Kaya Energi, PT Telaga Mas, PT Tridaya Esa Pakarti, PT Tubular Services Indonesia, Sumitomo Corp., Tenaris SA, Tenergy Equipment and Service Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, TMK, and Vallourec SA.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia 2025-2029

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 178 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.3 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Indonesia Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal, Aristirta Elprima Putra, Besmindo

Group, Hart Energy, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings

Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NOV Inc., PT Citra

Tubindo Tbk, PT Indo Kaya Energi, PT Telaga

Mas, PT Tridaya Esa Pakarti, PT Tubular Services

Indonesia, Sumitomo Corp., Tenaris SA, Tenergy

Equipment and Service Ltd., The Weir Group Plc,

TMK, and Vallourec SA

Market Driver

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia is a significant player in the oil and gas industry, supplying tubular products for various applications in hydrocarbon transportation, power generation, production, and drilling. The market caters to both onshore and offshore projects, including shale revolution, natural gas exploration, and deepwater reserves. Key trends include the shift towards unconventional fuel sources, government policies, business environment, and investment in renewable energy sectors. Prominent companies like Vallourec, Line Pipe, Casing, Drill pipe, and Tubing dominate the market. Executive data summary: The Indonesian OCTG market is driven by oil and gas production, with demand for well casing, production tubing, drill pipe, seamless pipes, and welded pipes. The market is influenced by factors like oil breakeven prices, non-oil revenues, technological advancements, oil service costs, and environmental concerns. Investment in the sector is influenced by factors like commodity prices, oil wells, oil field services, crude prices, shale production, and horizontal drilling activities. Tubular product suppliers face challenges from import duties, oil prices, and foreign investments. The market is witnessing technological advancements, including directional drilling, deep-water exploration, and remote areas with harsh environments. The industry is undergoing a paradigm shift towards shale gas, tight oil, and renewable energy sources. Key players face challenges from raw materials, corrosion, and extreme temperatures, requiring high-pressure and high-temperature wells, gas-tight sealing, and gas wells, horizontal wells, and high-pressure wells. The market is expected to grow, driven by domestic energy resources, energy demand, and energy security.

The oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector in Indonesia is experiencing growth due to increased activities in unconventional sources and offshore locations. This growth has led to a heightened demand for oil country tubular goods (OCTG) with enhanced specifications and performance levels. The technical challenges posed by numerous wells and the use of horizontal drilling techniques necessitate the use of non-standard diameter tubes and optimized premium connections. As a result, OCTG vendors are supplying advanced, premium connections that cater to long laterals, increased torque requirements, and high load limits while maintaining cost-efficiency.

Market Challenges

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia plays a crucial role in the oil and gas industry, supplying essential tubular products for hydrocarbon transportation, power generation, and production processes. The market caters to various sectors, including onshore and offshore drilling, shale revolution, and natural gas exploration. Challenges in the Indonesian OCTG market include government policies, business environment, import duties, oil prices, and environmental concerns. Prominent companies like Vallourec, Line Pipe , Casing, Drill pipe, and Tubing dominate the market, providing tubular products for oil wells, oil field services, and crude oil production. The market comprises seamless pipes, welded pipes, and tubing for various applications such as well casing, production tubing, drill pipe, and line pipe. Technological advancements in directional drilling, deep-water exploration, and horizontal drilling activities have increased the demand for high-quality tubular products. The global energy landscape is undergoing a paradigm shift with the rise of unconventional fuel sources, renewable energy sectors, and shale resource output. Crude oil production and drilling activities continue to drive the demand for OCTG products, with shale production and horizontal drilling activities being significant contributors. Tubular product suppliers face challenges such as oil breakeven prices, non-oil revenues, and oil service costs. Steelmakers play a vital role in supplying raw materials for tube and pipe manufacturing, with a focus on axial tensions, high internal pressures, and external pressures. The Indonesian OCTG market is expected to grow, driven by the demand for tubular products in the energy industry. The market's future success depends on factors such as commodity prices, drilling projects, and unconventional energy sources like shale gas and tight oil.

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia plays a crucial role in supporting the oil and gas industry. OCTG products, including pipes and tubing, are essential for drilling operations. However, oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) activities come with environmental challenges. Drilling fluids used in deepwater drilling contain toxic chemicals, which can negatively impact marine life when released into the water. Furthermore, oil spills, air and water pollution, and methane emissions contribute to environmental degradation. As a responsible industry player, it is imperative to mitigate these environmental impacts through the use of eco-friendly drilling fluids and best practices for oil spill prevention and response.

Segment Overview

This oil country tubular goods (octg) market in Indonesia report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Seamless

1.2 Welded Application 2.1 Onshore

2.2 Offshore Grade Type 3.1 Premium grade

3.2 API grade Geography 4.1 APAC

1.1 Seamless- Seamless oil country tubular goods are manufactured using specialized processes such as hot rolling, cold rolling, or cold drawing with round steel billets or ingots. These products possess superior mechanical properties, including higher tensile strength, making them ideal for high-pressure drilling environments. Seamless pipes are more reliable than welded pipes due to the absence of welded seams, which can cause leaks. Additionally, seamless pipes are thinner, lighter, and uniform in shape. Despite being more expensive due to higher production costs, the demand for seamless oil country tubular goods is increasing in Indonesia as the country focuses on deepwater hydrocarbon production. Vendors like Tenaris, Nippon Steel, and Sumitomo Metal supply high-end seamless pipes for oil and gas development and transportation in harsh environments due to their strength, corrosion resistance, and robustness. The seamless segment of the oil country tubular goods market in Indonesia is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing number of offshore projects and the harsh environmental conditions they encounter.

Research Analysis

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia caters to the exploration and production (E&P) sector, supplying essential tubular products for oil and gas drilling and production processes. The market offers a range of tubular solutions including casing, drill pipe, tubing, line pipe, and accessories for both onshore and offshore applications. These products are subjected to high axial tensions and extreme conditions, requiring Amalgamation traits to ensure durability and reliability. Commodity prices, particularly crude oil, significantly impact the OCTG market in Indonesia. The energy industry's drilling activities, driven by both domestic and international oil companies, create a consistent demand for OCTG. Deep-water projects and hydrocarbon exploration further expand the market's potential. OCTG plays a vital role in the oil field services sector, ensuring efficient drilling and production processes for the extraction of valuable hydrocarbons.

Market Research Overview

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia plays a crucial role in the oil and gas industry, supplying tubular products for transportation, production, and drilling applications. Indonesia, with its abundant hydrocarbon resources, is a significant player in the global energy landscape. The market includes various types of tubular products, such as seamless pipes, welded pipes, well casing, production tubing, and drill pipe. The market is influenced by several factors, including the shale revolution, natural gas exploration, government policies, business environment, and technological advancements. The prominent use of OCTG in onshore and offshore applications, such as oil wells, oil field services, and deep-water exploration, drives the demand for tubular products. The market is also impacted by commodity prices, oil breakeven prices, non-oil revenues, import duties, oil prices, and environmental concerns. Technological advancements, such as directional drilling and horizontal drilling activities, have led to the development of high-pressure and high-temperature wells, requiring specialized tubular products. The market is served by various tubular product suppliers, including Vallourec, and includes steelmakers producing tube and pipe, couplings, connections, and accessories. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for energy, domestic energy resources, and unconventional energy sources, such as shale gas and tight oil. The market is also influenced by the global energy landscape, energy demand, energy security, renewable energy sectors, and drilling projects. The market faces challenges, such as raw materials, corrosion, and extreme temperatures and geological conditions, which require continuous innovation and technological advancements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Seamless



Welded

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Grade Type

Premium Grade



API Grade

Geography

APAC



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

