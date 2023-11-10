Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia to increase by USD 194.45 million between 2023 to 2028; the seamless segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia size is expected to grow by USD 194.45 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The increase in rig count is notably driving the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia. However, factors such as environmental concerns related to drilling may impede market growth. The market is segmented based on Product (Seamless and Welded), Application (Onshore and Offshore), Grade Type (Premium grade and API grade), and Geography (APAC). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format for FREE!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

Based on the product, the seamless segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Seamless oil country tubular goods are made in specialized mills. Round steel billets through hot rolling, cold rolling, or cold drawn processes and specially produced ingots are employed in these mills. To capitalize on the market opportunity, players such as Tenaris have been supplying seamless oil country tubular goods in Indonesia. Given such helpful product characteristics and a rising number of offshore projects in Indonesia. This will demand the use of seamless oil country tubular goods due to the harsh environmental conditions, the seamless segment of the Indonesia - oil country tubular goods market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Advances in oil-country tubular goods are an emerging market trend. Significant demand for oilfield tubular product connections to various specifications is a result of the growth of oil and gas exploration and production activities through unconventional sources and offshore locations. Since the operators require premium oil country tubular goods connections, vendors provide advanced, premium oil country tubular goods, which address long laterals, increased torque requirements, and high load limits while maintaining cost efficiency.

Company Insights

The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ArcelorMittal, Aristirta Elprima Putra, Besmindo Group, Hart Energy, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NOV Inc., PAO TMK, PT Citra Tubindo Tbk, PT Indo Kaya Energi, PT Telaga Mas, PT Tridaya Esa Pakarti, PT Tubular Services Indonesia, PT. Bakrie Pipe Industries, Sumitomo Corp., Tenaris SA, Tenergy Equipment and Service Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Vallourec SA

View a FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 194.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.12 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

