Oil Driller Sues to Invalidate Landmark Law Closing Down Dangerous LA Oil Field, Says Consumer Watchdog

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The operator of the Inglewood Oil Field has sued to invalidate a new law authored by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, AB 2716, which calls for the closing of the 800 wells in the LA-based oil field by 2030.

Sentinel Peak Resources argues the law unfairly targets the company for their decades of hazardous drilling in South Los Angeles and beyond.

"Our community has stood strong for decades to close this dangerous low producing oil field, and we will stand strong in court to protect those frontline communities who have long deserved the right to live a full and healthy life," said Assemblymember Bryan. "The people of California spoke through their legislature that dangerous oil wells have no business right next to the community. It is the right and prerogative of the government to protect its people."

"The legislature targeted low production wells in the most populous part of Los Angeles because of their environmental impact and the minimal economic benefit for the state," said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, sponsor of AB 2716. "Sentinel Peak can still develop the land but it cannot poison the community with wells that produce, on average, less than 3 barrels per day. The state has a right to set limits on wells that have big environmental impact and little economic benefits. There is a compelling state interest in closing these wells to protect the community."

AB 2716, introduced in February of 2024, was considered and passed by four committees and passed by both houses of the Legislature. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 25 at the Kenneth Hahn Soccer Field, where children play soccer less than 450 feet from an active low producing oil well.

