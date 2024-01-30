Oil Drilling Permit Approvals Cratered In 2023; Plummeting Production Calls for Plugging Idle Wells, Chevron Wells Produce Only 3 Barrels of Oil Per Day, Reports Consumer Watchdog

News provided by

Consumer Watchdog

30 Jan, 2024, 13:23 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California oil regulators issued 95% fewer permits to drill new wells and 25% fewer to fix or redrill existing wells during 2023 in a cratering of permit approvals over 2022, Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance said today. 

While Chevron has complained that state regulatory policies, such as limiting permitting, have resulted in financial losses, new research by FracTracker shows that California oil production is no longer profitable. See the new FracTracker analysis here: https://www.fractracker.org/2024/01/index-of-oil-and-gas-operator-health-in-california-january-2024/. Chevron, one of the biggest oil producers in California, is currently producing an average of just 3 barrels of oil a day per well, enough to fill the fuel tanks of just 10 Camry hybrids or 5 Ford F-150s. 88% of all oil producers in the state are producing average per-well volumes of under 4 barrels per day as they scrape the bottom of California reserves.

Meanwhile, drillers have spent tens of millions of dollars to overturn a legislatively authorized ban on community drilling that is designed to protect communities from being poisoned. A referendum of SB 1137 is on the November ballot, despite the fact that wells near communities are yielding very little oil and idle wells near communities are being plugged at much slower rates.

Oil regulators issued no new well drilling permits in the fourth quarter compared to 113 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The issuance of all permits, including redrilling and reworking existing wells, plunged 93%. Permit approvals to plug wells rose 57% in the fourth quarter of 2023, though overall they fell during 2023 by 22% over the year before. See Table 1.

 

Table 1. CalGEM Oil and Gas Well Permitting Counts for 2023, Quarter 4.
 

Permits by Well Types

Permit Count Totals

Oil and Gas
Production

EOR & Support

O&G and EOR Totals

Plugging

Year

New
Drilling

Rework/
Redrill

New
Drilling

Rework/
Redrill

New
Drilling

Rework/
Redrill

Total

Abandon

2022 –
Q4

113

526

110

466

223

992

957

930

2023 –
Q4

0

39

1

28

1

67

68

1,460

Percent
Change:

Down
100%

Down
93%

Down
99%

Down
94%

Down
99%

Down
93%

Down
93%

Up 57%

*Permits for Sidetracks and to Deepen wells are included in the Rework/Redrill counts

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Also from this source

The Osteopathic Medical Board of California Adopts New Patients' Rights Initiative to Include Patient Voice in Enforcement Process, Says Consumer Watchdog

The Osteopathic Medical Board of California Adopts New Patients' Rights Initiative to Include Patient Voice in Enforcement Process, Says Consumer Watchdog

The Osteopathic Medical Board of California (OMBC) announced at their January Quarterly Board meeting that for the first time they will consider...
Consumer Watchdog Wants Legislative Investigation Into CA Department of Finance $300 Million Understatement of Bottle Deposit Funds As Means to Stop Spending on Reforms

Consumer Watchdog Wants Legislative Investigation Into CA Department of Finance $300 Million Understatement of Bottle Deposit Funds As Means to Stop Spending on Reforms

Consumer Watchdog called upon the Senate and Assembly budget chairs to investigate the Department of Finance's understatement of available funds in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.