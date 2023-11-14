Oil Field Bio-solvents Market to grow by USD 19.39 million from 2023 to 2028; Ashburn Chemical Technologies, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil field bio-solvents market is expected to grow by USD 19.39 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for environment-friendly products is notably driving the oil field bio-solvents market. However,  factors such as Variations pertaining to the availability of raw materials for bio-based solvents may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (hydrocarbons, esters, alcohols, glycols, and others), application (oil and gas, transportation, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the oil field bio-solvents market including  Ashburn Chemical Technologies, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Gemtek Products, Halliburton Co., Kemira Oyj, National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Pilot Chemical Co., Seatex Corp., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Thermax Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2024-2028
Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Ashburn Chemical Technologies -  The company offers oil field bio solvents for applications such as automotive, aerospace, and transportation.

Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • The hydrocarbons segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Organic compounds made up of hydrogen and carbon atoms are referred to in this segment. Moreover, they are widely used in the oil industry for the removal of oils and greases, as well as for the removal of stains from surfaces, as effective and safe cleaning agents.
  • application (oil and gas, transportation, and others)

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions from solvents in the region are one of the major factors that have significantly influenced the market for oilfield Bio Solvents. In addition, rapid expansion of oil and gas drilling and production activities have been observed in regions such as North America.
  • Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Oil Field Bio-solvents Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oil field bio-solvents market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the oil field bio-solvents market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the oil field bio-solvents market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of oil field bio-solvents market companies

Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 19.39 million

t structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

1.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

