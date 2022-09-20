Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market to record USD 59.47 Bn growth -- MEA to account for 36% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oil and gas pipeline fabrication and construction market size is expected to grow by USD 59.47 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The report considers active rig count number of oil wells, upstream CAPEX, revenue generated by upstream E&P companies, and investments in the oil and gas sector to estimate the market size. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market 2022-2026

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market report covers the following areas:

Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market Size

Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market Trends

Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors in the market are adopting growth strategies such as M&As, forming partnerships, and business expansion to attain market dominance and enhance their shares. The report identifies A.Hakpark B.V., AECOM, Barnard Construction Co. Inc., Bechtel Corp., Bonatti Joint Stock Co., Fluor Corp., Gateway Companies LLC, KAD Construction LLC, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Ledcor Group, MasTec Inc., McDermott International Inc., Michels Corp, Primoris Services Corp, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., Snelson Companies Inc., Strike Inc., Sunland Construction Inc., Tenaris SA, and AES Corp. as dominant vendors.

Growing natural gas consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. The demand for natural gas is on the rise globally, especially in developing regions such as APAC. This is due to the rising need for energy security and environmental benefits associated with the use of natural gas. By 2030, the consumption of natural gas is expected to be significant compared to all fuel types. Thus, the rising consumption of natural gas is expected to increase the demand for oil and gas pipeline fabrication and construction during the forecast period.

However, issues related to pipeline transportation might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market is segmented as below:

Application

Oil



Gas

The market growth in the oil segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing consumption of oil. The global oil consumption was increased to 5.5 million barrels per day in 2021. This is expected to further increase by 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022. The increased application of petroleum-based products in various industries is propelling the market demand in the segment.

Geography

The Middle East and Africa

and

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

The Middle East and Africa is the dominant region, occupying 36% of the global market share. The region has a large number of pipeline projects that have been planned or are in progress. In addition, the increased investments in unconventional natural gas reserves and rising construction activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market vendors

Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication And Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 59.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.92 Regional analysis The Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution The Middle East and Africa at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.Hakpark B.V., AECOM, Barnard Construction Co. Inc., Bechtel Corp., Bonatti Joint Stock Co., Fluor Corp., Gateway Companies LLC, KAD Construction LLC, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Ledcor Group, MasTec Inc., McDermott International Inc., Michels Corp, Primoris Services Corp, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., Snelson Companies Inc., Strike Inc., Sunland Construction Inc., Tenaris SA, and AES Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

