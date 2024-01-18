Oil Immersed Power Transformer Market worth $28.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil Immersed Power Transformer Market is expected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2028 from USD 21.2 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This robust growth is attributed to the anticipated reinforcement of power distribution infrastructure, responding to the escalating global demand for electricity. Additionally, the market is poised to benefit from the expanding capacity of renewable energy sources and heightened investments in industrial production, both contributing to an increased demand for Oil Immersed Power Transformers. A notable driver of this growth is the rising adoption of high-voltage direct systems, further propelling the market towards accelerated expansion over the forecast period.

Oil Immersed Power Transformer Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $21.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $28.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Installation, By Phase, By Voltage, and By End User Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities Innovations in Transformer Management, Eco-Friendly Solutions, and Smart Grid Technologies for a Sustainable Future. Key Market Drivers Integrating Renewable Energy for Sustainable Power Solutions.

Pad-mounted segment, by installation, to occupy majority of Oil Immersed Power Transformer Market share.

The pad-mounted segment is expected to dominate the majority share in the oil-immersed power transformer market, and this can be attributed to several key factors. Pad-mounted transformers offer a compact and ground-level installation, making them more accessible and easier to maintain compared to other installation types. Their design facilitates efficient distribution in urban and residential areas where space constraints may limit the deployment of larger substation installations. Moreover, the pad-mounted transformers are aesthetically more pleasing and environmentally friendly, blending seamlessly into urban landscapes. As urbanization and infrastructure development continue to drive the demand for reliable electricity distribution, the practicality and versatility of pad-mounted transformers make them a preferred choice. Additionally, advancements in technology and the incorporation of smart features in pad-mounted transformers contribute to their growing popularity, enhancing monitoring capabilities and overall operational efficiency. With these advantages, the pad-mounted segment is poised to maintain a significant market share in the oil-immersed power transformer market.

By voltage, the high voltage segment is expected to be the largest market.

The high voltage segment is anticipated to emerge as the dominant market in the oil-immersed power transformer industry, and this can be attributed to several key factors. High voltage transformers play a crucial role in transmitting electricity across long distances with minimized energy losses, making them integral components of transmission grids. As the demand for electricity continues to rise globally, particularly in densely populated urban areas and industrial hubs, the need for efficient and reliable high-voltage power transmission becomes paramount. High voltage transformers are well-suited to meet these demands, offering the capacity to handle substantial power loads and ensuring stable transmission across extensive networks. Moreover, the expansion of renewable energy projects, which often operate at higher voltage levels, further contributes to the prominence of the high voltage segment. With advancements in technology and a focus on enhancing grid reliability, the high voltage segment is positioned to hold the largest market share in the oil-immersed power transformer market.

Asia Pacific to emerge as the largest Oil Immersed Power Transformer Industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to assert itself as the largest market in the oil-immersed power transformer industry, driven by a confluence of significant factors. The region is experiencing rapid industrialization, urbanization, and substantial infrastructure development, leading to an escalating demand for electricity. As economies in Asia Pacific continue to grow, there is a parallel need for robust power distribution systems, wherein oil-immersed power transformers play a pivotal role. Governments across the region are investing substantially in upgrading and expanding their power infrastructure to meet the increasing energy requirements of a burgeoning population. The prevalence of three-phase power systems, which aligns with the dominant use of oil-immersed transformers, further boosts the market in the region. Additionally, the deployment of high-voltage direct systems and the integration of renewable energy sources contribute to the burgeoning demand for oil-immersed power transformers. With these dynamics at play, Asia Pacific stands out as a key player in the oil-immersed power transformer market, and its prominence is expected to persist as the region continues to undergo dynamic economic and energy landscape changes.

Key Market Players

Key players in the global Oil Immersed Power Transformer Companies include ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Eaton (Ireland).

