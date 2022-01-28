Oil Refining Pumps Market to Surpass USD 8.6 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive Fact.MR Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oil refining pumps market is assessed at USD 6.2 Billion in 2022 and is gauge to outperform USD 8.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2032.

In the oil and gas industry, manufacturers are focusing on the process of innovation and digitalization, which leads to cost-effective and profitable goods. In oil refineries, new technology-integrated oil refining pumps are gaining favor.

Smart oil refining pumps based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which can collect data from devices, monitor pipe thickness, pressure, and flow rate, have sensors and monitor software, and are energy-efficient, are expected to increase the market demand for oil refining pumps by 1.2X in the coming years.

Demand for oil is projected to increment by in excess of 110 million b/d in 2022, as indicated by the International Energy Agency's (Ikea's) Oil Market Report. The rising power demand and significant dependence on oil in creating economies is bringing about the improvement of petroleum treatment facilities, in this way driving the oil refining pumps sales.

As indicated by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the interest for OPEC raw petroleum is assessed to increment by in excess of 40 million b/d before the finish of 2040, which is relied upon to fuel the energy interest. The part nations of OPEC are focused on putting resources into extending petroleum treatment facilities and developing pipelines and terminals.

The demand for submersible pumps which comes under centrifugal pumps, reciprocating pumps and rotary pumps are witnessing 1.3 times demand in the oil industry. This is ascribed to the functions of oil refining pumps used to transfer fluid from one place to another.

Moreover, the incorporation of various types of oil refining pumps in the refining system to serve a specific purpose of purifying and transporting fluids is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 6.0 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 6.2 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 8.6 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 3.3%

Key Takeaways:

Middle East & Africa (MEA) oil refining pumps market currently holds 32.3% of the global market share.

& (MEA) oil refining pumps market currently holds 32.3% of the global market share. Asia-Pacific oil refining pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2032.

oil refining pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2032. By product type, centrifugal pumps to dominate the market with holding 36.1% market share.

Application of oil refining pumps for refinery process holds highest market share.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for oil is expected to propel the oil refining pumps market growth.

Rising demand for crude oil globally has resulted in investments in oil refineries, hence stimulating the market forward.

Key Restraints:

As global emissions levels rise, governments around the world are enacting strict emissions standards in the oil industry. This is hampering the oil refining pumps market.

Competitive Landscape

As there are so many local and regional competitors, the worldwide oil refining pumps market is extremely fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading companies also use new product development as a strategic approach to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these tactics, advanced oil refining pumps have been implemented.

In 2020, Weir Group was awarded a three-year contract to repair and service motors and pumps by a national oil company in the United Arab Emirates .

. In 2020, Alfa Laval received a supply contract to deliver Framo pumping systems for two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels operating outside of Brazil's coast, which includes marine pumping systems for seawater and firewater lift service.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are:

Xylem

Flowserve Corporation

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Weir Group

Sulzer Ltd.

GRUNDFOS

Gardner Denver

ITT, Inc.

March Pump

TechnipFMC

SPX Flow, Inc.

Alfa Laval

By Product Type :

Centrifugal Pumps



Single Stage





Multi-Stage





Axial and Mixed





Submersible





Seal less and Circular



Reciprocating Pumps



Piston





Plunger





Diaphragm



Rotary Pumps



Gear





Vane





Screw





Lobe





Progressive Cavity Pumps





Piston





Peristaltic

By Capacity :

Small (Up to 500 gpm)



Medium (500-1,000 gpm)



High (More than 1,000 gpm)

By Application :

Refinery Process Oil Refining Pumps



Water Circulating Oil Refining Pumps



Special Purpose Oil Refining Pumps



Water/Wastewater Oil Refining Pumps

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania



MEA

Key Questions Covered in Oil Refining Pumps Market Report

The report offers insight into the oil refining pumps market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for oil refining pumps market between 2022 and 2032.

Oil refining pumps market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Oil refining pumps market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

