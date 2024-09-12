Oil States Industries to Auction Equipment Surplus in Major One-Day Event

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil States Industries, Inc., a powerhouse in the energy sector, is unloading a surplus of equipment. Overseeing this initiative will be Harris Auctions, a prominent Houston-based auction house that is hosting a live webcast auction to sell a substantial portion of equipment from Oil States Industries' Houston plant.

Scheduled for September 17 at 10 a.m. CT, this auction features an extensive array of industrial assets, including a full CNC machine shop, welding and fabrication tools, cranes, manlifts, trailers, tooling, QC and a variety of other offerings.

Jean Harris, Jr., the auctioneer (TX License # 18210), emphasized the significance of the upcoming event, stating, "This online auction of the Oil States Industries surplus is a must-attend for plant managers and shop owners. With over 40 years in business, we attract industry experts who recognize our auctions as prime opportunities to acquire top-tier equipment at bargain prices."

Industry professionals are encouraged not to skip this one-day chance. For detailed demonstrations of the machinery up for auction, visit the official Harris Auctions YouTube channel.

A comprehensive inventory list for the auction on September 17 is available, and interested parties can register to bid via BidSpotter or ProxiBid . Additionally, pre-auction offers on major equipment are being considered in the days leading up to the full auction. For further information, contact Harris Auctions directly at 713-462-5800.

About Harris Auctions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Harris Machine Tools, Inc. quickly turned into an international leader in the used metalworking marketplace. More recently discovering a way to better serve its customers, the family business underwent a transformation that branched out from the roots of their historical dealership. Becoming surplus asset management experts, Harris Auctions was formed. Their manufacturing equipment auctions, either online or on-site, are held multiple times each month and reach a vast audience of industry bidders from virtually everywhere across the globe.

Harris Auctions | 24 Greenway Plaza, Ste 624 | Houston, TX 77046 | 713-462-5800

SOURCE Harris Auctions