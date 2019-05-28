Oilfield Chemicals Market Report 2019: Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2025 - Focus on Drilling Fluids, Cementing, Production, EOR, Chemicals, Stimulation Chemicals and Completion & Workover Fluids
May 28, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Chemicals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 147 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)
- Albemarle Corp. (USA)
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- Baker Hughes, a GE Company (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- CES Energy Solutions Corp
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)
- Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- Elementis Plc (UK)
- Halliburton Company (USA)
- NALCO Champion (USA)
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (USA)
- Schlumberger Limited (USA)
- M-I SWACO (USA)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- The Chemours Company (USA)
- Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Drilling Fluids
Cementing Chemicals
Production Chemicals
EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) Chemicals
Stimulation Chemicals
Completion & Workover Fluids
2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Oilfield Chemicals - An Overview
Recent Past, Current, and Future Analysis
Improving Oil Prices and Spending Redefine the Dynamics of Oilfield Chemicals Market
Rise in E & P Spending Remains a Strong Growth Driver
Deep Water Drilling Unveils New Opportunities
Natural Gas Production from Unconventional Resources Spurs Oilfield Chemicals Demand
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Drilling Fluids Gain from the Rise in Drilling Rates
Water-Based Drilling Fluids Gain Significance Over Oil-Based Muds
Rise in Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand for Drilling Fluids
Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals
Stimulation Chemicals - A High Potential Segment
New and Emerging Shale Plays to Propel Demand for Stimulation Chemicals
Newer Fluids & Proppants to Gain Traction
Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields to Drive Demand for EOR Chemicals
Leading Players
Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery
Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction
Stringent Regulations Encourage Development of Eco-Friendly Chemicals
Nanotechnology Set to Make In-Roads
Smart Fluids Assume a Greater Role
Multi-Well Deepwater Drilling Projects - A Boon to Top Hole Drilling Technology
Top Hole Drilling (THD)
Price Volatility Spurs Hunt for Guar Gum Alternatives
Nanotechnology Finds Application in Cementing
4. PETROLEUM & NATURAL GAS INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW
World Energy Supply: A Prelude
Changing Face of the Oil Industry
Natural Gas - One of the Leading Sources of Primary Energy
Global Shale Gas Landscape - A Brief Note
Hydraulic Fracturing & Horizontal Drilling - Key Technologies in Limelight
5. OIL & GAS DRILLING TECHNOLOGIES
Oilfield Drilling
Well Drilling Technologies
Directional Drilling Technology
Horizontal Drilling Technology
Slim Hole Horizontal Drilling Technology
Coiled-Tubing Drilling Technology
Dual Gradient Drilling Technology
Well Stimulation Technologies
Well Fracturing Techniques
Hydraulic Fracturing
Well Acidizing Techniques
Acids Used for Fracturing
Acids Used for Matrix Acidizing
Sandstone Acidizing
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Technologies
6. OILFIELD CHEMICALS: A REVIEW
Drilling Fluids
Types of Drilling Fluids
Water Based Muds
Oil-Based Muds
Synthetic Based Fluids
Drilling Fluid Additives
Cementing Chemicals
Production Chemicals
Stimulation Chemicals
Completion & Workover Fluids
EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) Chemicals
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Recent Industry Activity
Industrial Hemp Manufacturing Signs Distribution Agreement with Quadco
Uzma Bhd Bags Contract for Supply of Drilling Fluids
CEDA Acquires Breakthrough Oilfield Services
TETRA and Halliburton Sign Agreement for Distribution of TETRA CS Neptune Completion Fluids
Special Materials Company Opens New Facility at San Angelo
Zirax Signs Agreement with Dynamic Energy
MFG Chemical Acquires Gulf Bayport Chemicals
Ingevity Acquires Georgia-Pacific's Pine Chemicals Business
Calumet Specialty Sells Anchor Drilling Fluids to Q'Max America
Select Energy Services Merges with Rockwater Energy Solutions
Secure Energy Services Acquires Canadian Production Chemical Business
Halliburton Introduces BaraShale Lite Fluid System
GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes Combine to Form Baker Hughes, a GE Company
Clariant Acquires Kel-Tech and X-Chem Companies
Schlumberger Merges Operations with Cameron International
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 147 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 158)
- The United States (71)
- Canada (5)
- Europe (43)
- France (5)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)
- Middle East (7)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x64hul
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article