Oilfield Communications (Solutions & Services) Markets, 2024

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Oilfield Communications in US$ by the following Types:

Solutions

Services

The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ( France )

) Ceragon Networks Ltd. ( USA )

) Halliburton ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Hughes Network Systems LLC ( USA )

) Inmarsat plc (UK)

ITC Global ( USA )

) Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. ( USA )

) Redline Communications Group ( Canada )

) RigNet, Inc. ( USA )

) SpeedCast International Limited ( Australia )

) Weatherford International Ltd. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry

Current & Future Analysis

Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach

Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective Communications

Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced Communication Technologies

Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector

Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production

Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production Communications Solutions

Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions

Global Market for VSAT

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities

Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield Communications



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector

Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry

Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand

Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector

Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities

Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector

Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

Oil Exploration & Production

Wellhead Automation

Equipment Condition Monitoring

Marketing, Distribution, & Transport

IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector

Video Surveillance - A Critical Need

Big Data Analysis Gains Significance

Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations

Visualization of Production Processes

Security Monitoring



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Oilfield Communication - An Introduction

Solutions

Services

User Interface & Environment

Integrated Data & Voice Networks

Major Communication Technologies in E&P Operations

Wireless Technologies in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry

Point-to-Point Microwave

Multipoint Broadband Wireless

TETRA

Fiber Optics in Upstream Oilfield Communication



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Huawei Introduces eLTE-DSA Solution for Oil & Gas Industry

Moog Focal Introduces QSS Module for Oilfield Communications



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Global Marine Completes Fibre Optic Cable Installations in UK North Sea

RigNet Acquires Auto-Comm and SAFCON

Speedcast Bags VSAT License to operate in Iraq

RigNet Acquires Data Technology Solutions (DTS)

Harris Corporation Sells CapRock Communications to SpeedCast International



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Oilfield Communications by Type



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Review

Shale Plays Bring in a Transformation in Energy Mix

Competition

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Canadian Oil and Gas Industry - A Brief Review

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Europe Oilfield Communication Market

Oil and Gas Industry in Select Markets

Russia

Norway

Oil and Gas Industry - A Sneak Peek

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Oil and Gas Industry - A Review

B. Market Analytics



7.5 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Review

Companies Focus on the Deployment of Smart Technologies to Run Oilfields

Key Statistical Findings

Africa

Rise in Spending on Automation & Control Systems in Sub-Saharan Africa

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Oil and Gas Industry - A Review

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 41 The United States (12)

Canada (5)

(5) Europe (13)

(13) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

(Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (4)



