Oilfield Crown Block Market Size worth USD 2.46 Mn by 2026, Declining cost of raw materials to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oilfield crown block market size is expected to grow by USD 2.46 million at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Crown Block Market 2022-2026

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of Oilfield Crown Block Market Right Away!

Technavio oilfield crown block market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Oilfield Crown Block Market Vendors

ABCO Middle East FZE

Alco Inc.

American Block

Andy Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bomcobras

BOTTA Group Ltd.

HMH

Jereh Global Development LLC

Kingwell Oilfield Machinery Co. Ltd.

Lee C. Moore

The oilfield crown block market will be affected by an increase in upstream deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects. Apart from this, other market trends include advances in oilfield crown block-associated technologies and the declining cost of raw materials. Buy Sample Report.

Oilfield Crown Block Market Split

By Application

Onshore



Offshore

By Geography

North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

APAC



Europe



South America

The regional distribution of oilfield crown block market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The oilfield crown block market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, The Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global oilfield crown block industry by value?

What will be the size of the global oilfield crown block industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oilfield crown block industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global oilfield crown block market?

The oilfield crown block market research report presents critical information and factual data about oilfield crown block industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in oilfield crown block market study.

Oilfield Crown Block Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABCO Middle East FZE, Alco Inc., American Block, Andy Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bomcobras, BOTTA Group Ltd., HMH, Jereh Global Development LLC, Kingwell Oilfield Machinery Co. Ltd., Lee C. Moore, Shaanxi TEFICO Petroleum Mechanical and Electric New Technology Co. Ltd., Sichuan Zhonghang Machinery Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd., Sinotai Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., Spectrum Offshore and Onshore Services Pvt. Ltd., The Crosby Group LLC, Tianjin Elegant Technology Co. Ltd., Turbo Tim, Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding LLC, and Zhongman Oil and Gas Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ thousand)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 76: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ thousand)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alco Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alco Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 American Block

Exhibit 96: American Block - Overview



Exhibit 97: American Block - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: American Block - Key offerings

10.5 Bomcobras

Exhibit 99: Bomcobras - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bomcobras - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bomcobras - Key offerings

10.6 HMH

Exhibit 102: HMH - Overview



Exhibit 103: HMH - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: HMH - Key offerings

10.7 Jereh Global Development LLC

Exhibit 105: Jereh Global Development LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: Jereh Global Development LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Jereh Global Development LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Lee C. Moore

Exhibit 108: Lee C. Moore - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 109: Lee C. Moore - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 110: Lee C. Moore - Key offerings

10.9 Sichuan Zhonghang Machinery

Exhibit 111: Sichuan Zhonghang Machinery - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sichuan Zhonghang Machinery - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sichuan Zhonghang Machinery - Key offerings

10.10 The Crosby Group LLC

Exhibit 114: The Crosby Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: The Crosby Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: The Crosby Group LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Tianjin Elegant Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Tianjin Elegant Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Tianjin Elegant Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Tianjin Elegant Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding LLC

Exhibit 120: Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

