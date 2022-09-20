Oilfield Crown Block Market Size worth USD 2.46 Mn by 2026, Declining cost of raw materials to boost market growth - Technavio

Sep 20, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oilfield crown block market size is expected to grow by USD 2.46 million at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.
Technavio oilfield crown block market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
- ABCO Middle East FZE
- Alco Inc.
- American Block
- Andy Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Bomcobras
- BOTTA Group Ltd.
- HMH
- Jereh Global Development LLC
- Kingwell Oilfield Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Lee C. Moore
The oilfield crown block market will be affected by an increase in upstream deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects. Apart from this, other market trends include advances in oilfield crown block-associated technologies and the declining cost of raw materials.
- By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
- By Geography
- North America
- The Middle East and Africa
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
The regional distribution of oilfield crown block market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The oilfield crown block market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, The Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America.
- What was the size of the global oilfield crown block industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global oilfield crown block industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oilfield crown block industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global oilfield crown block market?
The oilfield crown block market research report presents critical information and factual data about oilfield crown block industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in oilfield crown block market study.
Oil and Gas Digital Rock Analysis Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The oil and gas digital rock analysis market share is expected to increase by USD 94.64 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.63%.
Rotary Steerable Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rotary steerable systems market share is expected to increase to USD 2.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%.
|
Oilfield Crown Block Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 2.46 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.2
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABCO Middle East FZE, Alco Inc., American Block, Andy Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bomcobras, BOTTA Group Ltd., HMH, Jereh Global Development LLC, Kingwell Oilfield Machinery Co. Ltd., Lee C. Moore, Shaanxi TEFICO Petroleum Mechanical and Electric New Technology Co. Ltd., Sichuan Zhonghang Machinery Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd., Sinotai Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., Spectrum Offshore and Onshore Services Pvt. Ltd., The Crosby Group LLC, Tianjin Elegant Technology Co. Ltd., Turbo Tim, Uralmash Oil and Gas Equipment Holding LLC, and Zhongman Oil and Gas Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
