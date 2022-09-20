Oilfield Degassers Market Size to Grow by USD 3.16 million, Driven by Increase in Active Rig Count - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oilfield degassers market will be driven by factors such as the increase in active rig count. The rise in global crude oil prices has encouraged oil and gas companies to invest in oil and gas projects. These investments are attributed to the high profits that they can earn when global crude oil prices are high. An increase in drilling activity raises the demand for oil and gas drilling rigs. This leads to a rise in the demand for rig components and equipment. The gradual recovery of global crude oil prices has increased the number of active rigs deployed in onshore and offshore drilling activities. This is expected to fuel the demand for oilfield equipment, including oilfield degassers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Degassers Market 2022-2026

The oilfield degassers market size is expected to grow by USD 3.16 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The oilfield degassers market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is categorized by the presence of several oilfield degassers manufacturers. Vendors face moderate competition due to the presence of high exit barriers and the low cost of switching products. The market requires high capital costs, regulatory approvals, and strong product expertise, which have led to a low threat of new entrants in the market. The growth and development of the market are highly dependent on the active oil and gas rig count. Therefore, factors such as growing oil and gas consumption and increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities have led to an increase in the rig count, both onshore and offshore.

Bomcobras, Derrick Corp., DFE, Elgin Power and Separation Solutions, Fluid Systems Inc., GN Solids Control, KES Energy Equipment Manufacturing Hebei Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., Petropath, Schlumberger Ltd., Shandong Jintan Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., STEP OILTOOLS, TangShan Dachuan Mechanical Equipment Co. Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Xi and KOSUN Machinery Co. Ltd., Xi'An TianRui Petroleum Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., among others, are the main players in the market.

Oilfield Degassers Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Oilfield Degassers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segments

The onshore segment will be the largest contributor to market growth. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as significant technological advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, which have made extraction from unconventional oil and gas reserves possible.

Oilfield Degassers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bomcobras, Derrick Corp., DFE, Elgin Power and Separation Solutions, Fluid Systems Inc., GN Solids Control, KES Energy Equipment Manufacturing Hebei Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., Petropath, Schlumberger Ltd., Shandong Jintan Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., STEP OILTOOLS, TangShan Dachuan Mechanical Equipment Co. Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Xi and KOSUN Machinery Co. Ltd., and Xi'An TianRui Petroleum Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

