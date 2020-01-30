Oilfield Injury Attorney Justin Williams' Legal Team Announces Record Oil Injury North Dakota Jury Verdict - $9 Million

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Williams County $9 million jury verdict was filed today in favor of an oilfield worker maimed by a falling pipe in 2011. According to one of the attorneys, Sean Williams, it represents the largest single plaintiff verdict for an injured oil worker in North Dakota history. Justin Williams and Sean Williams are represented by Elite Lawyer Management.

Facts: Robert Todd Simmons was a relief operator (someone who runs the rig when the operator is away) at a site owned by defendant Murex Petroleum on October 26, 2011 when called upon to help with the rig's elevators (they mechanically lift and lower long pipe pieces) – provided by defendant Cudd Pressure Control, Inc.. A 32 foot, 190 pound "joint" (piece of pipe) slipped through the elevator's grip and fell approximately 25 feet, striking Mr. Simmons.

Mr. Simmons was airlifted to a medical center, bleeding profusely from the head injury, for a 6.5 hour facial reconstruction surgery and treatment for what was ultimately determined to be TBI, or a traumatic brain injury, causing lifelong cognitive and communication impairment.

Following a bitterly contested three week trial, the plaintiff's legal team quarterbacked by noted petroleum industry injury attorney Justin Williams, author of the forthcoming The Dark Side of Big Oil (Sutton Hart 2020), the jury rendered a verdict in the amount of $9 million, finding Cudd Pressure Control, Inc. 70% responsible and Murex Petroleum Corporation 15% at fault, the remainder of responsibility assigned to plaintiff Simmons' employer at 10%, and himself 5% for a total $7,881,200 to compensate Mr. Simmons for defendants' negligence.

Despite the weeks of testimony, the jury returned the record North Dakota petroleum industry injury verdict in less than one day.

Court:

State of North Dakota, County of Williams - North West Judicial District

Case:

53-2014-CV-00665

Robert Todd Simmons, plaintiff vs. Cudd Pressure Control, Inc.; Murex Petroleum Corporation; Specialized Technical Threading, Inc.; a/k/a Spec-Tech, Inc.; Tillman & Associates, LLC and Robert R. Hoffpauir, Jr.

About Lawyer Justin Williams – Attorney Justin Williams is a trial attorney licensed in North Dakota and Texas, one of his prime focus areas being personal injuries related to the oil and gas industry including a string of high profile jury verdicts for injured workers and their families. Williams' upcoming book, The Dark Side of Big Oil is set for Q4, 2020 release and was the topic of his recent national Mensa keynote. More information – www.williamstrial.com

