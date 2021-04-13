Oily Facts that are Perfectly Pressed

This technique is the most popular because it is alleged to retain the oils natural properties such as purity and flavour. While the so-called 'cold pressing' technique is thought to have no heat, the challenge is that cold pressing technology does generate heat with the 'in process' grinding and sheering, and damage to the antioxidants, vitamins and minerals can be a result. With everyone becoming more health conscious with the pandemic, therapeutic seed oils and what they offer to our wellness have become more important. Therefore, how an oil is made has become more critical.

Taking this into consideration – some 8 years before it even became trendy – Canadian company, Activation Products, launched its Perfect Press® oil collection. Their perfectly pressed technique extracts every drop of oil out of each seed without causing any damage to the fatty acid chains. This results in beautifully lightweight oils retaining 100% of their nutritional potency.

Let's take a look at its top three therapeutic seed oils in the collection, the nutritional profiles and what they lend to your health & wellness.

Perfect Press® Black Cumin Seed Oil

It has been used for years across cultures to support the immune system, beautify skin, add shine to hair and maintain healthy weight. It contains essential fatty acids, phytosterols, vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for total body health.

Perfect Press® Seabuckthorn Seed Oil

The newest entry to the collection has a tart, fruity taste and can be taken orally or applied directly to the skin. Modern research shows that it's a wonderful moisturizer and skin supporter, it can cleanse and nourish the liver, improve digestion and support strong heart health.

Perfect Press® Amaranth Seed Oil

Containing unsaturated fatty acids including squalene, a healthy fat known for its wide range of health benefits, this oil primarily supports cardiovascular health, consistent energy levels and restores youthful radiance to the skin.

