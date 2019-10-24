Oink Ink Announces 19th Annual Dead Radio Contest

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oink Ink, the creative radio ad shop, has announced its call for entries to the 2019 Dead Radio Contest.

Oink Ink, the creative radio ad shop, has announced its call for entries to the 2019 Dead Radio Contest. Addressing what occurs "when bad things happen to good ideas." A panel of industry leaders will judge entries and choose the best "dead" spot, along with two runners-up. For further contest details and submission forms, visit the Oink Ink Dead Radio Contest Website at deadradio.oinkcreative.com or email contest@oinkradio.com.

Addressing what occurs "when bad things happen to good ideas," Oink Ink's Dead Radio Contest is a competition for advertising copywriters who have written radio scripts that for - whatever reason - were never selected by the client. A panel of industry leaders will judge the entries and choose the best "dead" spot, along with 2 runners-up. The Grand Prize Winner receives a trip to Oink's studios in New York City where the once-killed script is brought back to life fully cast, directed and produced. Judging by the success of prior years, Oink Ink expects 2019's pool of submissions to be extremely competitive.

What began as a humble platform to shine light on great–but-overlooked radio ads has become an arena for writers to gain recognition for stellar work that wasn't always embraced by clients. Whether thought to be too provocative, too silly, or perhaps simply not considered. The occasional winning Dead spot has caused some clients to think twice about their initial rejection; some ads have even made it to air and gone on to win international advertising awards.

"In fact," says Oink president, Dan Price, "since the contest began, about eight winning spots went on to eventually win at various award shows." Among them Radio Mercuries, Cannes Lions and several others. Since 1998, spots written for IKEA, Southwest Airlines, Durex, Miller Lite, Verizon and even M.A.D.D. have earned recognition as the best of the Dead.

"My script was born in one assignment. When I presented it, it got a laugh, but then it died, and the opportunity to run with it never happened — until I won Dead Radio," said Emmanuel Torres, winner of last year's contest.

Scripts submitted for competition must not have been previously produced by a client or its agency, and should be no longer than 60 seconds in length.

"The Dead Radio Contest gives us hope that the radio scripts we love may not be dead after all. Just incapacitated or in a very serious coma," jokes Cam Boyd, a previous Dead Radio Winner.

