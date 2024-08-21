Oiselle Becomes Inaugural Athletic Apparel Sponsor of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC

Progressive women's run brand partners for inaugural track event aimed at creating

equitable experience for women

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative women's running brand, Oiselle , today announced they are the inaugural athletic apparel sponsor for ATHLOS , the track invitational created by entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian. Focused on centering and celebrating the female athlete, Athlos NYC will feature a historic investment in the sport with the largest prize purse ever for a women's track event – aligning seamlessly with Oiselle's founding mission to improve the sport of running by creating a platform to amplify the voices of women in the sport.

The inaugural race, Athlos NYC, will be held on September 26 at Icahn Stadium in New York City. The event will boast an impressive roster of track stars, including Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, and more. With 10% of all revenue redistributed to all participating athletes across the six races, Athlos NYC will also feature a unique compensation model that aims to transform women's track.

"When we heard that Alexis Ohanian was creating a sport-changing women's track event, our first thought was, 'Let's join forces!' The prize purse model is trailblazing in and of itself, but the impact of this event will extend far beyond the payout," explains Oiselle CEO Arielle Knutson. "Oiselle has long been on a mission to grow the attention on women's running, and ATHLOS centers the woman runner to amplify her voice and elevate the sport in a big way. We couldn't be more mission aligned."

With ATHLOS, Ohanian saw an opportunity to tell compelling stories about track's most promising female athletes and provide a prize pool deeper than ever before within the competitive space. "It's our job to tell the story of these athletes every day they aren't competing," says Kayla Green, CMO with ATHLOS. "We're excited to collaborate with like-minded brands, like Oiselle, to provide a new era of opportunity to the women's running community."

Since the brand's inception in 2007, Oiselle's commitment to expanding accessibility and support within the women's running environment has led to sponsorship of roughly 200 elite athletes. Most recently, Oiselle was the leading sponsor of the first ever Women's Decathlon World Championships , which took place during the first weekend of August to align with the men's Decathlon in Paris. This partnership with ATHLOS was an obvious choice for the brand, as both organizations work to provide opportunities to elevate the stories of female athletes and create an equitable track environment.

Media Inquiries: OutsidePR, [email protected]

About Oiselle:

Founded in 2007, Oiselle is a by women, for women athletic apparel company that has always loved to go fast, take chances. We make running apparel for female athletes of all ages, paces, and places and bring together a community of women who love to move, run, and fly. Learn more at oiselle.com and follow Oiselle on Instagram, @oiselle.

About ATHLOS:

ATHLOS is a first-of-its-kind track invitational bringing together the fastest women in the world to compete for the largest prize purse ever for a women's-only track event. ATHLOS provides fans a unique way to experience and celebrate the world's fastest women, marrying the competition of a track meet with the entertainment of a music festival to fully celebrate these incredible athletes as they reach for new heights in the sport. For more information, visit ATHLOS.com.

About Seven Seven Six:

Seven Seven Six is an early-stage venture capital firm with over $900mm of AUM as of 12/31/2023 and is focused on the intersection of product and people. Powered by the operating system Cerebro, at its heart, 776 is a technology company that deploys capital. The firm was founded in 2020 by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Seven Seven Six invests across sectors, with investments spanning the creator economy, space, climate tech, sports, fintech, web3, healthcare, collectibles, AI, and more. For more information, visit https://sevensevensix.com/.

SOURCE Oiselle