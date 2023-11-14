Oiselle Names Arielle Knutson as CEO

Former Nuun VP Takes the Reins at Oiselle, Progressive Women's Running Brand

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative women's running brand, Oiselle , today announced the appointment of its new CEO, Arielle Knutson, who joins the brand from her recent post as VP Marketing for sports hydration brand, Nuun.

Knutson takes over from interim CEO, Atsuko Tamura, who has been with the company since 2015, serving as President until mid-2022 when she stepped into the CEO role following founder Sally Bergesen's departure from Oiselle. Previously, Tamura spent 12 years at REI where she held various positions including interim CFO, SVP Marketing & Strategy, and also served as CEO & President of evo, an action-sports retailer. Tamura will take on an advisory role with Oiselle and support Knutson in developing a strategic growth plan for the women-led brand.

"I am thrilled that Arielle is joining the team, particularly as she has been a part of the sisterhood as a customer and fan of Oiselle from the early days," said Tamura. "Arielle brings a unique perspective from one of the industry's leading brands, and I know she'll be a driving force in elevating Oiselle's position, supporting our incredible Volée community, and ensuring that every Oiselle woman is celebrated for their progressive individuality and qualities."

Knutson's background in successfully building and growing brands across multiple industries, with a concerted focus in active lifestyle, outdoors and CPG brands, positions her perfectly to take the reins from Tamura and continue to drive strategic growth and partnerships for the ground-breaking brand.

In her decade-long stint at Nuun Hydration, Knutson successfully took the company from a small and niche brand, guiding it through a private equity exit to Nestle in 2021, and led the brand, digital, and ecommerce business, helping Nuun become synonymous with hydration for sports and beyond.

Most recently in her position as SVP at Good Culture, Knutson was tasked with building out brand, marketing, and innovation, crafting its quality and socially responsible reputation in the category.

"I've been a huge fan of Oiselle ever since I put on my first pair of Distance Shorts in 2011, and am incredibly excited and honored to be joining Oiselle as CEO," shared Knutson. "I found the brand while searching not just for the best running apparel but also for a running community, and I'm still part of the community that I found back then. I am thrilled to help lead the brand into this next chapter of growth."

Knutson is tasked with continuing to lead and grow the Oiselle brand, including building up and nurturing the important Volée community , a commitment to women-specific running and active apparel, an elite and emerging talent pool as part of Haute Volée , and building on established retail partnerships, events and experiences for women in the run and active lifestyle spaces. She is an avid runner and triathlete, having completed six marathons, nine ironmans, multiple ultramarathons and various distance races, and lives in Seattle, WA, where Oiselle is headquartered.

