Oishii Launches First Small-Batch Luxury Jam Collection in Collaboration with Michelin-Starred Chef Yuu Shimano

Company Elevates Gourmet Pantry Staple with Japanese Culinary Artistry and Innovative Agriculture at the Forefront

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oishii , the innovative smart farming company known for its premium strawberries, today announced the launch of its first-ever artisanal jam collection. This limited-edition line, curated by Oishii co-founder Hiroki Koga and in partnership with Michelin-starred Chef Yuu Shimano, celebrates traditional Japanese flavors in two exclusive offerings: the Daifuku-Inspired Strawberry Spread and the Strawberry Yuzu Preserves.

Artfully crafted with Oishii's Koyo Berries, a strawberry varietal celebrated for its refreshing sweetness and balanced acidity, these jams are more than just delicious. They are an intentional means of reducing food waste by ensuring Oishii's imperfect berries or unexpectedly abundant harvests can be upcycled—preserving each berries' beautiful taste and exceptional quality.

Guided by the Japanese philosophy of ichigo ichie, or treasuring fleeting moments, Oishii's jam collection invites consumers to savor small but extraordinary joys. Each jar is a moment of culinary artistry, designed to be treasured, shared and remembered. With this release, Oishii makes its gourmet pantry debut and introduces new ways to enjoy their premium produce—shippable nationwide.

"As our first-ever jam collection, this launch opens up so many exciting possibilities for Oishii," said Hiroki Koga, CEO and co-founder of Oishii. "These jams are a true celebration of the unique flavors I grew up with in Japan and a reflection of our mission to bring innovative, elevated culinary experiences to U.S. consumers. Each jar represents exceptional taste and the Japanese philosophy of ichigo ichie - treasuring fleeting moments."

The Jam Lineup:

Daifuku-Inspired Strawberry Spread : Curated by Oishii co-founder Hiroki Koga, these decadent preserves are inspired by the traditional Japanese mochi cake desserts known as daifuku. Luscious Oishii strawberries give way to silky koshian red bean paste for a sweet, grounded finish.

: Curated by Oishii co-founder Hiroki Koga, these decadent preserves are inspired by the traditional Japanese mochi cake desserts known as daifuku. Luscious Oishii strawberries give way to silky koshian red bean paste for a sweet, grounded finish. Strawberry Yuzu Preserves: Curated with Chef Yuu Shimano of Michelin-starred Restaurant Yuu, these bright and tangy preserves marry delicately sweet Oishii strawberries with tart Japanese yuzu, in a spirited celebration of contrast.

"When Oishii had its early berry harvests, I was one of the first to experience their incredible flavor," said Chef Yuu. "This collaboration honors our shared history, Japanese heritage and commitment to excellence. The combination of strawberries and yuzu reflects my approach to creating bold yet harmonious flavors."

Each jar is priced at $35, with a set of both flavors available for $65. Available directly at oishii.com and select retailers while supplies last.

ABOUT OISHII

Oishii (which means "delicious" in Japanese) is the innovative company behind the world's largest indoor vertical strawberry farm. On a mission to transform the agriculture industry through the power of smart farming, Oishii harmoniously marries nature with state-of-the-art technology to create the ideal elements—rain, air, heat, light, nourishment and natural bee pollination—for growing in-season produce all year round. Oishii's beloved Omakase, Koyo and Nikko Berries are grown in pesticide-free vertical farms in the U.S. and proudly bear the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. Founded in 2016, Oishii's investors include SPARX Group, NTT, Yaskawa, McWin Capital Partners and Resilience Reserve. Oishii was recognized as one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" in 2022. For more information, visit www.oishii.com.

