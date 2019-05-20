OJAI, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojai Energetics https://www.ojaienergetics.com/ and SoCal Farms officially announced the first hemp farm located in Los Angeles County. Ojai Energetics is a cannabis research and technology company. SoCal Farms, a company formed by a coalition of agricultural industry leaders dedicated to the research and cultivation of high-quality hemp, has planted 650,000 plants on 100 certified organic acres in Antelope Valley.

The ribbon cuttings started with an invocation by Chris Willson, Ojai Energetics VP of Business Development. "This day was made possible by forward-thinking individuals who used their platforms to breakdown stigmas and educate others on the undeniable benefits of this miraculous plant. We are at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential of what hemp has to offer, and it is my belief that this valley will lead the way by innovating and expanding this industry," said Willson. Ojai Energetics and SoCal Farms Unveil First Hemp Farm along with California State Sen. Scott Wilk, company executives, and leading public officials officiated the news in a ribbon cutting and behind-the-scenes look at the first hemp farm to have approval from the Los Angeles County Agriculture Commissioner to cultivate hemp in the area.

Seeding the Hemp Future

"We are proud to partner with SoCal Farms in this monumental effort to revamp and reboot the Antelope Valley farming industry with growth opportunities," said Will Kleidon, Founder and CEO of Ojai Energetics. "Our support is multi-faceted and includes donating the hemp seeds for this 100--acre crop."

Ojai Energetics initiated and co-sponsored the legislation signed by Governor Jerry Brown of California that pushed hemp legislation SB 1409 into law, a move that significantly expands hemp farming in California. The process and adaptation have been a slow process, forcing California-based Ojai Energetics to work with a farm in Oregon to source hemp for the company's health elixirs, oils, and gels.

Cultivating Hemp's Vision and Mission

"Our mission is to build relationships with the farmers who grow the ingredients we use in the state we live in, ensuring fair trade wages, and only supporting regenerative farming practices," Kleidon said. "This is one small step for us and one giant step for the California hemp industry."

Ojai's Goal: All Ships Rise

"We have reached a critical point in humankind, where our very existence on this planet is now jeopardized by the unintended consequences of our forefathers. Our actions now will affect every generation to come and with great optimism for the future also comes a sobering reminder that we have reached a fork in the road. By taking these steps, we help support all life and align with sustainable practices that will help us to heal this planet," said Willson.

