Ojai Energetics Hosts CBD Lounge at AI Show Biz Summit

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What does CBD and artificial intelligence have in common? Will Kleidon, CEO and Founder of Ojai Energetics answers that and more while hosting the first CBD infused mood lounge at the world's most coveted #AIShowBiz Summit 3.0 . It all unfolds on May 2nd - 3rd at the iconic Fox Theatre in Silicon Valley where 100 percent of the content focuses on artificial intelligence in the entertainment, media and blockchain sectors.

AI in Cannabis Future

Ojai Energetics hosts the first CBD infused mood lounge at the world's most coveted Artificial Intelligence event #AIShowBiz Summit 3.0. It all unfolds on May 2nd - 3rd at the iconic Fox Theatre in Silicon Valley where 100 percent of the content focuses on artificial intelligence in the entertainment, media and blockchain sectors.

"AI will bring a new intelligence to the Cannabis industry whether it's helping learn about optimized timing of dosage to optimizing the growing of our crops. Ojai Energetics is looking at appropriate use of AI as part of the future of health and wellness," said Will Kleidon, CEO, Founder and Futurist at Ojai Energetics.

Ojai Energetics Lounge

As attendees connect and collaborate with the trailblazing C-suite speakers including the who's who of thought leaders Jannicke Mikkelsen, Guy Kawasaki, Tim Draper and Yves Bergquist. Discover cool stuff at the demo showcases and meet investors with millions of dollars to invest in this space.

The Fox Theatre lobby is renamed to the Ojai Energetics Lobby Lounge where over 1300 attendees can get a quick escape to relax, recover and revive the physical and mental senses at anytime during the two-day event. Serving up functional beverages by Suja juice powered by Ojai Energetics and headsets equipped with Brain.fm's patented AI music engine, along with Ojai Energetics' cutting edge mood modulation stations, attendees will get a taste of the future of health and wellness.

Third Eye on Ojai Energetics, Brain.fm and Artificial Intelligence

Guests will be able to enjoy Brain.fm's AI music in a new and rejuvenating way on the second floor of the Ojai Energetics lobby lounge thanks to the Holistic Health Science Vibro Acoustic Therapy Device that upgrades the listening experience from auditory to physical. When relaxing on this lounge, you feel the music with every cell in your body. It's incredibly soothing and therapeutic and a great way to "chill" during the summit.

"We are excited to have Brain.fm functional music and Holistic Health Science Vibro Acoustic Lounge Chair and their effects on human behavior including focus, relax, sleep as part of the Ojai Energetics Mood Lounge," said Kleidon.

"AI will touch almost all if not all industries and will help Ojai Energetics continue to innovate in our various divisions from our industrial with our energy storage technology to personalized healthcare to our breeding programs," said Kleidon

Kleidon Speaks on Grand Finale #AIShowBiz Panel

The #AIShowBiz Summit wraps up with a futurist panel including Kleidon. The night concludes at the strike of "May the Force be with You" Day. Kleidon will share his futurists insights.

He believes that appropriate use of technology balanced with natural systems and holistic design will be able to help provide an abundant and equitable future for all life.

About Will Kleidon

Will Kleidon is an award-winning pioneer and futurist of the Cannabis industry. He is known for cracking the CBD code by creating the most effective and clean CBD rich hemp products on the planet. He has also collected one of the most interesting executive boards in the world, including famous athletes, doctors, and well-connected members of the entertainment industry.

Featured in Cheddar, Forbes, Money, Entrepreneur, LA Times and a regular keynote of the Cannabis Forum and Bevnet, Kleidon is a subject matter expert when it comes to the art, science and technology of the Cannabis business, history of hemp and what it means to our future.

Kleidon believes Hemp is a catalyst for things getting better. He created Ojai Energetics to be a catalyst of good to the world.

About Ojai Energetics

Ojai Energetics is a triple bottom line driven cannabis technology company with a primary focus on the organic and science-driven nutraceutical and medical sectors.

https://www.ojaienergetics.com/

https://aishow.biz/speakers/will-kleidon/

About #AIShowBiz Summit 3.0

Tickets and information about the summit taking place at the iconic Fox Theatre in Silicon Valley are available to experience the Ojai Energetics Lobby Lounge by visiting https://www.AIShow.Biz.

Media Contact

Lisa Buyer

561-703-8555

213493@email4pr.com

SOURCE Ojai Energetics

Related Links

https://www.ojaienergetics.com

