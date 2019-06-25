Ojai Energetics Opens First CBD Retail Location

OJAI, Calif., June, 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojai Energetics https://www.ojaienergetics.com/ . announces the opening of the first-of-its-kind in Ojai, a retail location offering a spectrum of CBD-infused health and wellness experiences and more. Located in historic and organic-focused Ojai, California, a destination nicknamed "Shangri-La" referencing the natural environment of this health and spirituality-focused region, visitors to the Ojai Energetics retail shop have an array of health and wellness enhancers to choose from.

The Ojai Energetics Retail Experience

The CBD and hemp company is cracking the health and wellness code offering its CBD-infused products and services including massage, acupuncture with simple solutions specializing in nutrition, digestion, and psycho-emotional support. The location features a terpene custom mood lounge area, tonic bar and a venue for special events, classes, and clinics. The location of the store is in Ojai, California: 236 West Ojai Avenue # 100 Ojai, CA 93023. The store is open Wednesday to Sunday, 9-5 p.m.. "We are proud to open our first retail location in our hometown and offer a taste, feel and sense of Ojai Energetics," said Will Kleidon, CEO, and Founder of Ojai Energetics. The retail location offers a spectrum of CBD-infused health and wellness experiences and more located in historic and organic-focused Ojai, California.

With Ojai Energetics philosophy of being a catalyst for good, its products are all organic made without synthetics to deliver the purest and safest CBD rich hemp oil on the market. All of their product offerings are available along with CBD beverages and soon to come to Michelin chef full spectrum CBD packaged food offerings.

"This retail experience reflects our company values at its core. We create community and support other members of life in a spiritual, sustainable and environmentally friendly atmosphere," said Kleidon.

The CBD Mood Lounge To Refresh, Relax and Awaken

Guests will enjoy the Instagram-worthy facade as they enter the Ojai Energetics store. It is a full body experience offering acupuncture, herbs, nutrition, and psycho-emotional healthcare. The retail location is part entertainment, part education serving an oasis for the body and soul. There are opportunities to relax and rejuvenate using the massage or acupuncture facilities led by Master in Traditional Oriental Medicine, Caroline Rose Stokes.

"We have two massage rooms and an acupuncture room for guests to enjoy," said Stokes. "My perspective is to look at the whole person, including the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical aspects when diagnosing and coming up with treatment strategies, which includes optimizing the endocannabinoid system with CBD oils."

For more information about Ojai Energetics, visit https://www.ojaienergetics.com/ .

The retail location can be found at 236 West Ojai Avenue # 100

Ojai, CA 93023.

Hours of operation include Wed-Sun 9am-5pm.

Phone number – (805) 640-5586

About

Ojai Energetics is a triple-bottom-line driven, cannabis technology company with a primary focus on the organic and science-driven nutraceutical and medical sectors.

