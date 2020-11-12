Ojai Valley Inn Announces The Restaurant at Meadowood Winter Residency With Michelin-Starred Chef Christopher Kostow Plus Extraordinary New Epicurean Events

"We are so excited to partner with Ojai Valley Inn, and take up "residency" at the beautiful Farmhouse designed by our friends Howard Backen and Silvia Nobili," said Chef Kostow. "While planned well before the Glass Fire that devastated The Restaurant at Meadowood, our time in Ojai will serve as an opportunity for the TRAM team to continue to cook and work together. We look forward to crafting menus that encompass the divergent terroir of the valleys of Napa and Ojai, and to sharing our work with a new audience."

The Restaurant at Meadowood Winter Residency will unfold January 6–February 28, 2021, in beautiful indoor and outdoor settings at The Farmhouse. A six-course dinner for the senses with wine pairings will evoke the artistry and exquisite Californian cuisine of the Michelin Guide 3-star experience shared at The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa Valley. The residency will feature California ingredients that flourish in winter, with ingredients sourced from The Restaurant's very own 3.5-acre farm as well as from local artisans and growers in the Napa and Ojai valleys. The intimate dinner setting will be limited in size with parties seated exclusively as booked in place of communal dining. Dinners will take place each Wednesday-Sunday and the price is $495 per person inclusive of wine (tax is not included).

"This culinary residency is very special for our team as the design inspiration for The Farmhouse began with a trip to Meadowood where we met with Chef Kostow and architects Howard Backen and Silvia Nobili to develop the Farmhouse concept," said Chris Kandziora, General Manager of Ojai Valley Inn. "It is an honor to welcome The Restaurant at Meadowood and provide a place for their team to continue their culinary brilliance as they plan to rebuild."

Since its debut in 2019, The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn continues to bring world-class epicurean experiences to Southern California that encompass intimate lunches and dinners, culinary and master classes, and thought-provoking seminars – each one featuring a powerhouse in their field. The setting of The Farmhouse is just as striking. Nationally acclaimed architect Howard Backen with Backen Gillam Architects in Napa Valley created a timeless natural aesthetic across a series of distinctive spaces that include The Kitchen, The Library, The Lawn, and The Great Room, as well as a path of sun-splashed nooks dotted with ancient native olive trees, an organic chef's garden, spectacular two-story alfresco fireplace and a 100-year-old oak tree.

As a prelude to The Restaurant at Meadowood Winter Residency in early 2021, Ojai Valley Inn is delighting sophisticated palates in 2020 with an all-star lineup of new epicurean events at The Farmhouse. Event highlights through 2020 include:

Petrossian Caviar Master Class ( November 20 ) – The culinary masterminds behind Petrossian Restaurants share their world-class caviar with a tasting including wine, champagne and gourmet snacks.

– The culinary masterminds behind Petrossian Restaurants share their world-class caviar with a tasting including wine, champagne and gourmet snacks. BOND x Cowboy Star Master Class & Library Dinner ( November 21 ) – BOND Director Scott Gould and San Diego -based Chef Victor Jimenez of Cowboy Star take guests through an intimate Master Class tasting and five-course dinner paired with a library selection of BOND wines.

– BOND Director and -based Chef of Cowboy Star take guests through an intimate Master Class tasting and five-course dinner paired with a library selection of BOND wines. Dominique Crenn Guest Chef Dinner ( December 5 ) – Award-winning Chef Dominique Crenn of San Francisco's Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn, and Bar Crenn hosts a multi-course dinner paired with wines from Ojai Valley Inn's cellar. As Crenn is the only female chef in America to earn three Michelin stars, this bucket list dinner is not to be missed.

– Award-winning Chef of Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn, and Bar Crenn hosts a multi-course dinner paired with wines from Ojai Valley Inn's cellar. As Crenn is the only female chef in America to earn three Michelin stars, this bucket list dinner is not to be missed. The Truffle Dinner with Nancy Silverton & John Magazino ( December 12 ) – Culinary luminary Nancy Silverton of Mozza Restaurant Group and renowned truffle specialist John Magazino present an unforgettable multi-course dinner featuring fresh white Alba truffles from Italy and fresh black Périgord truffles from France paired with exceptional wines.

– Culinary luminary of Mozza Restaurant Group and renowned truffle specialist present an unforgettable multi-course dinner featuring fresh white Alba truffles from and fresh black Périgord truffles from paired with exceptional wines. Erik Black , Ugly Drum Pastrami Guest Chef Lunch ( December 13 ) – Chef and restaurant consultant, Erik Black , joins guests for lunch featuring Los Angeles' highly sought-after Ugly Drum pastrami.

For more information or to attend a culinary event at The Farmhouse including The Restaurant at Meadowood Winter Residency, please visit thefarmhouseojai.com and follow @ojaivalleyinn on social media.

About Ojai Valley Inn

Tucked within the Topa Topa Mountains in the mystical Ojai Valley, the iconic AAA Five-Diamond Ojai Valley Inn continues to redefine luxury, beckoning travelers since its opening in 1923 to the tranquil setting known as "Shangri La." Located 90 minutes north of Los Angeles in the chic bohemian enclave of Ojai, the resort balances the relaxed glamour of Southern California with reverence for the unspoiled natural beauty of the region for an unrivaled experience that embodies the authentic spirit of Ojai. Sprawled across 220 lush, oak and olive tree-studded acres scented with wild sage and lavender, Ojai Valley Inn offers an abundance of freshly renewed settings, activities and amenities for inspired escapes including: the 31,000 square foot Spa Ojai and its surrounding Spa Village, The Artist Cottage, a working artist studio and apothecary for instruction in aromatherapy oil blending; a historic, George C. Thomas designed golf course; apiary and immersive beekeeping program; multiple pools and more than five dining concepts including signature restaurant Olivella, the sole restaurant between Los Angeles and Northern California to hold both the Forbes Four Star and AAA Four-Diamond designations. New for 2019, the resort introduced The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn, a 50,000 square-foot epicurean event center, connecting world-class food culture, sublime indoor/outdoor settings and bucket list events. For additional information and guest bookings, please visit www.ojaivalleyinn.com or call 1-800-422-6524.

About The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn

Set on 220 verdant acres against the stunning backdrop of the Topa Topa Mountain Range, The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn takes form as a series of natural indoor-outdoor spaces, each with a unique personality that flows seamlessly into the next. Nationally acclaimed architect Howard Backen with Backen Gillam Architects in Napa Valley drew inspiration from the magical setting of Ojai to incorporate a natural aesthetic for the expansive 30,000 square foot culinary and event center, designed to connect world-class food culture with indoor/outdoor events. The distinctive spaces that comprise The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn include The Kitchen, The Library, The Lawn, and The Great Room, as well as a path of sun-splashed nooks dotted with ancient native olive trees, an organic chef's garden cultivated by beloved local landscape designer Scott Daigre, a spectacular two-story alfresco fireplace and a 100-year-old Oak tree. For additional information, please visit thefarmhouseojai.com.

SOURCE Ojai Valley Inn

Related Links

https://www.ojaivalleyinn.com/

