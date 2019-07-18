Ojai Valley Inn Collaborates With Heritage Gatherings To Revive Beloved Art & Culinary Practices In Premiere Of The Ojai Heritage Gathering

Designed to spark fresh passion for decades-old skills in back-to-roots living, guests of the Ojai Heritage Gathering will experience three days among the mature olive trees, verdant gardens and state-of-the-art culinary venues of The Farmhouse, the resort's sprawling epicurean events center. There, more than 20 hands-on classes will offer small group and one-on-one immersion in practices that range from beekeeping and organic gardening to open-fire cooking, woodworking, and creating herbal home remedies. Evening fireside chats with renowned thought leaders, inspired master-chef created meals and an unrivaled sense of community are planned to round out the schedule.

"Collaborating with Heritage Gatherings on a signature event at The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn highlights our shared appreciation for natural and sustainable practices, implemented in a way that makes sense for today's sophisticated consumer," said Chris Kandziora, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Ojai Valley Inn. "Our goal with this event is to offer a unique, elevated homestead experience that sparks inspiration and is authentic to the spirit of the region."

The three-day Ojai Heritage Gathering is priced at $1600 and includes:

Local, thoughtfully prepared meals by master chefs (Five all-inclusive meals)

Attendance at more than 20 master classes and demonstrations in a variety of disciplines including:

Herbalism – Creating Herbal Bitters & Herbal Home Remedies



Live Fire Cooking – Respecting Fire: The Primal Cooking Source



Hatchet Making – Reconnecting with the Oldest of Tools



Woodworking – Beginner Spoon Carving & Whittling



Backyard Organic Gardening – Planning, Creating & Harvesting



Chicken Coops – How to Keep Backyard Chickens



Indigo Dye Fermentation & Shibori Dye Techniques

Small group and one-on-one instruction with renowned teachers on their craft

Nightly fireside chats with noted thought leaders

Tickets can be purchased by visiting ojaivalleyinn.com/farmhouse. Accommodations must be reserved separately and can be secured by calling (833) 226-7396 and referencing the Ojai Heritage Gathering.

About Ojai Valley Inn

Tucked within the Topa Topa Mountains in the mystical Ojai Valley, the iconic AAA Five-Diamond Ojai Valley Inn continues to redefine luxury, beckoning travelers since its opening in 1923 to the tranquil setting known as "Shangri La." Located 90 minutes north of Los Angeles in the chic bohemian enclave of Ojai, the resort balances the relaxed glamour of Southern California with reverence for the unspoiled natural beauty of the region for an unrivaled experience that embodies the authentic spirit of Ojai. Sprawled across 220 lush, oak and olive tree-studded acres scented with wild sage and lavender, Ojai Valley Inn offers an abundance of freshly renewed settings, activities and amenities for inspired escapes including: the 31,000 square foot Spa Ojai and its surrounding Spa Village, The Artist Cottage, a working artist studio and apothecary for instruction in aromatherapy oil blending; a historic, George C. Thomas designed golf course; apiary and immersive beekeeping program; multiple pools and more than five dining concepts including signature restaurant Olivella, the sole restaurant between Los Angeles and Northern California to hold both the Forbes Four Star and AAA Four-Diamond designations. New for 2019, the resort introduced The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn, a 20,000 square-foot epicurean event center, connecting world-class food culture, sublime indoor/outdoor settings and bucket list events. For additional information and guest bookings, please visit www.ojaivalleyinn.com or call 1-800-422-6524.

About Heritage Gatherings

Heritage Gatherings combine inspiring locations with hands-on learning of skills from years past. These immersive three-day journeys are comprised of classes centered around traditional cooking methods, gardening, herbalism, animal care and the art of making and crafting. Heritage Gatherings was co-founded by Emma Moore and Lauren Malloy, friends with a passion for a simpler lifestyle, thirst for traditional knowledge and appreciation for the earth and local ingredients. Born from a shared vision of resurrecting the arts and the crafts of decades past while encouraging a feeling of sisterhood, Heritage Gatherings is the newest expression of the brand, which includes Women's Heritage and Heritage Goods and Supply, a curated country store in Carpinteria, California offering unique finds that range from herbal supply, to specialty foods, animal supply, functional clothing and shoes and more. Heritage Gatherings aim to bring elements of the homestead into everyday life. In today's world women are extraordinarily busy and making things from scratch or even learning a new skill can seem daunting. Their hope is to inspire women to explore, discover and learn new passions and skills.

