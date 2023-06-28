Oji Tackles Widespread 'Sink or Swim' Attitude Toward Untrained Managers

Oji Foundations learning program centered on the leadership practices of Harvard Business School's Linda Hill, one of the world's most respected leadership experts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oji Life Lab , the creator of mastery-centered leadership learning solutions, today announced a major new digital learning program that addresses an age-old business problem: how to turn a strong individual contributor into a successful manager and leader. According to Harvard Business Review, managers typically wait more than a decade to get formal training.

Oji Foundations represents a new path forward for corporate training, reflecting the reality that leadership skills can only be mastered over time, by augmenting traditional instruction with exploration, reflection, coaching, discussion, and feedback in a multi-step learning program. As the latest and most advanced of Oji's Life Lab programs – which are used by some of the top organizations in the world – Oji Foundations incorporates all of these elements with the singular goal of growing mastery. Workers need more than vague familiarity with business buzzwords: they need to build real skills.

Oji Foundations helps new managers succeed by developing skills in seven key areas: leadership; management; listening; feedback; diversity, equity, and inclusion; emotional intelligence; and decision-making. The entire program is centered on the leadership and management practices of Harvard Business School's Linda Hill, author of 'Being the Boss' and chair of Harvard Business School's Leadership Initiative.

"New managers often receive no training at all or are enrolled in programs that imagine that a new mindset and complex skills can be learned in a few days," said Linda Hill, Ph.D., Professor at Harvard Business School, chair of the Leadership Initiative, and best-selling author of Being the Boss. "I was excited to work with Oji Life Lab because of their unique approach to building mastery one step at a time; they help new managers understand the 'what, how, and why' of the key skills we've identified in our research."

To grow real mastery, Oji Foundations offers a unique fusion of step-by-step mobile learning and video peer learning sessions, delivering a best-of-both-worlds solution that offers total flexibility and live-learning engagement. The self-guided 'steps' at the core of the program, delivered via the Oji App for iOS or Android, offer a wide variety of learning experiences, including brief video 'nuggets', case study animations, personal reflections, hands-on activities, podcasts, and more. Critically, the program has been designed in collaboration with world-class thinkers from the top universities and organizations, delivering the latest, research-proven insights.

"Oji Foundations is a major milestone for our company," said Matt Kursh, Oji's co-founder and CEO. "The stories our learners share about the huge impact our emotional intelligence and decision-making Life Labs have had in their lives is so inspiring to our team. Now, with the release of Oji Foundations, we have the opportunity to take that impact to another level."

Oji Life Lab offers a growing family of Life Labs that help teams build actual mastery around essential leadership skills. Built with a unique hybrid of step-by-step learning and live video coaching, Oji demonstrates real impact with its Proof of Impact reporting system. For more information about Oji Life Lab, visit www. ojilifelab.com .

