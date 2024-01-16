Ojjo Achieves Foundation Compatibility with Leading Tracker Supplier PV Hardware

Ojjo's innovative Earth Truss foundation integrates seamlessly with top tracker manufacturers, now including the world's third largest tracker supplier

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojjo, the leading provider of next-generation solar foundations, has further expanded the compatibility of its patented Earth Truss™ System to include solar trackers from PV Hardware (PVH). Spain-based PVH, an innovation leader and the third-largest supplier of solar tracking solutions, has delivered over 28 gigawatts (GW) of structural solutions to projects globally, including in the U.S. By developing new hardware compatible with PVH trackers, Ojjo provides yet more flexibility and choice to utility-scale developers and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms who increasingly choose Ojjo's Earth Truss foundation to mitigate subsurface risk, improve installation accuracy, eliminate costly predrill and remediation processes, and reduce site grading requirements.

"Ojjo brings tremendous engineering and sector knowledge to solar foundations. Its Earth Truss system complements PVH's comprehensive portfolio of advanced tracker product offerings, and we believe the combination of technologies is a huge asset to the industry," said Will Cabana, Vice President of Sales, U.S. "Ojjo's novel foundation system will allow our customers to overcome increasingly demanding soil and grading challenges, which is critical as we continue to expand in the U.S."

"We are proud to add global leader PVH to our growing list of compatible top-tier tracker systems. This represents yet another proof point for our commitment to deliver foundation systems that are not just technologically advanced but also broadly supportive of leading products in the solar tracker ecosystem," said Mike Miskovsky, Chairman and CEO of Ojjo. "We are keenly focused on anticipating our customers' needs, and trust that our ongoing expansion of tracker compatibility will allow many more Gigawatts of utility-scale solar projects to benefit from the installation accuracy, process improvements, materials reductions, and cost savings offered by our novel Earth Truss system."

Having been selected for over 4 GWs of large-scale projects to date, Ojjo takes a supplier-agnostic approach to supporting solar tracker systems, and is compatible with many leading manufacturers. The company explicitly engineers mating hardware for each tracker's bearing componentry, allowing seamless integration without modifications to the tracker's core system.

Ojjo is actively quoting PVH compatible projects for Q3 2024. For more information visit: https://www.ojjo.com/

About Ojjo

Ojjo is the industry leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation utility-scale solar foundations. Ojjo's patented approach combines novel hardware, the Earth Truss, with an innovative drilling machine, the Truss Driver. The Earth Truss is one of the fastest-to-install solar foundations in the industry, typically requiring significantly less steel volume and labor than a conventional pile system. Founded in 2018 by solar innovation veterans from Zep Solar and Tesla, Ojjo holds more than 300 domestic and international patents related to its system. With its 11-Gigawatt (GW) active project pipeline, Ojjo is rapidly becoming a preferred solution for leading utility-scale projects. To date, Ojjo has been chosen in over 4 GWs of solar projects, including Gemini, the nation's largest stand-alone solar plus storage project to reach completion. For more information, visit: www.ojjo.com.

