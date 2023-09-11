Ojjo Solar Foundations Surpass 4-Gigawatt Milestone for Constructed and Committed Projects

News provided by

Ojjo

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Ojjo's utility-scale Earth Truss Foundation eliminates predrill, minimizes subsurface risk, and reduces site grading to save millions in solar project budgets

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojjo, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation solar foundations, has surpassed the 4-gigawatt (GW) milestone for projects completed and committed for its proprietary Earth Truss™ foundation systemSpanning over 10 utility-scale projects throughout California, Texas, and the Southwestern United States, the over one million foundations specified into Ojjo's constructed and committed projects support enough clean solar generation to power over 700,000 American households.

By bringing together sophisticated product engineering and advanced automation for installation, Ojjo's system provides an optimized approach for large-scale solar developers and EPCs, mitigating costly and disruptive construction operations such as predrill, pile remediation, and site grading. Ojjo's foundations have already been selected and are in operation on projects installed or owned by some of the largest names in solar, including: Arevon Energy, Inc., Avantus, Burns & McDonnell, Kiewit, NextEra Energy, Inc., Primergy Solar, LLC , Primoris Renewable Energy, SB Energy Global, LLC, Signal Energy, TotalEnergies, and 174 Power Global.

"We're proud to have reached this milestone so quickly. It's a testament to the innovative spirit and hard work of our team, coupled with the industry's need for advanced, cost-effective, purpose-built solar foundations," said Mike Miskovsky, Chairman and CEO of Ojjo. "Successive wins on massive projects underscore Ojjo's growing momentum as we continue to unlock demand and improve the economics for gigawatts of utility-scale solar systems across the U.S."

About Ojjo

Ojjo is the industry leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation utility-scale solar foundations. Ojjo's patented approach combines novel hardware, the Earth Truss, with an innovative drilling machine, the Truss Driver. The Earth Truss is one of the fastest-to-install solar foundations in the industry, typically requiring significantly less steel volume and labor than a conventional pile system. Founded in 2018 by solar innovation veterans from Zep Solar and Tesla, Ojjo holds more than 300 domestic and international patents related to its system. With its 11-Gigawatt (GW) active project pipeline, Ojjo is rapidly becoming a preferred solution for leading utility-scale projects. To date, Ojjo has been chosen in over 4 GWs of solar projects, including Gemini, the nation's largest stand-alone solar plus storage project to reach completion, and has over 45 GWs of opportunities across its overall North American pipeline. For more information, visit: www.ojjo.com.

SOURCE Ojjo

Also from this source

Ojjo's Earth Truss Foundation Achieves Compatibility Across Solar Industry's Largest Trackers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.