Ok Away takes off with Air Doctor partnership

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel and insurtech start-up, Ok Away has announced a new partnership with tech Company - Air Doctor.

Ok Away, a B2C mobile SaaS app, allows family and friends to connect better while apart through sharing mapped location, address, local time, history, itinerary arrivals, departures and failure to arrive, place alerts with safety and travel warnings.

Travelers can also now access local doctors, who have been vetted and speak their language via a link through the Ok Away app to the Air Doctor platform. This means fewer travelers stranded if they fall ill abroad.

Veronica Hey, Ok Away, Founder & CEO said, "We are really excited by our partnership with Air Doctor. Our shared vision is to provide travelers with a safer and more connected travel experience."

"We are happy about teaming up with Ok Away as Air Doctor's mission is to help people around the world when they need quality medical treatment." says Jenny Cohen Derfler, CEO, and Founder of Air Doctor. "While we're already operating in 75 countries, we're always working to expand our network."

The partnership announcement builds on recent Ok Away milestones.

Ok Away operates an e-commerce platform for travel safety products through the app, with discussions to now extend purchase through interested airport retail outlets.

The app has also broadened its social impact footprint, incorporating a world first platform to identify missing travelers and people, alerting users within a 350km radius of where the person went missing.

Ok Away was recently recognised at the National Police Consultative Group on Missing Persons Forum, attended by State and Federal Australian and New Zealand Police and Interpol.

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Browne, from NSW Police commented, "We strongly support the Ok Away App and its intent."

The app has received a 5 Star independent review rating from the Educational App Store, stating that Ok Away is a great tool for an adventurous traveler's phone, to add to their safety and reduce their family's sleepless nights.

Ok Away is currently progressing through the US based Newchip Accelerator Program. "It's an exciting time to grow a travel tech platform with the return to travel", Hey said. We are keen to form new partnerships in the travel space to expand further."

Ok Away is available free worldwide via Apple and Google app stores. For more information visit www.okaway.co

Launched in 2021, Ok Away is an Australian startup that keeps local and International travelers safe and connected to family while apart, through their location services mobile app. Founded by travel safety innovator, Veronica Hey, after experiencing a few close calls backpacking solo around the world. Ok Away is on a mission to provide travelers and their families with freedom and peace of mind.

Launched in Israel in 2018, Air Doctor is a startup that connects travelers seeking medical attention with local doctors whilst abroad through their intuitive mobile and web app. With a global network of over 20,000 medical professionals across 2,000 cities in 75 countries, Air Doctor provides travelers with peace of mind and aims to make healthcare accessible to everyone, everywhere.

