OK Jumpstart Announces Third Token Sale of En-Tan-Mo (ETM)

En-Tan-Mo , the name coming from "Entente", "Transaction" and "Mobius circular chain", is the first 3.0 blockchain project committed to fulfilling the SHD completeness of blockchain, which stands for security, high performance, and decentralization. Based on Nash Equilibrium and the idea of value transfer, and advised by two Nobel Prize winners, Sheldon Lee Glashow and Thomas J. Sargent, En-Tan-Mo aims to integrate the game theory into the blockchain. It is a next-generation internet platform that opens the ecosystem of finance, energy, commerce, and daily life.

"We never stop developing and innovating the underlying blockchain technology. When we meet En-Tan-Mo, we see a potential technological breakthrough that can contribute to solving the blockchain trilemma and support countless users. We decided to support it without a second of doubt," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "OK Jumpstart is the perfect platform for high-potential projects like En-Tan-Mo to get started."

Priced at 1ETM = US$0.1, the exact exchange rate to OKB will be confirmed on the launch day. Individual subscription amount ranges from 5,000 to 40,000 ETM.

First Subscription Session Supply: 12,500,000 ETM (over-subscription limit: 25,000,000 ALV)

Second Subscription Session Supply: 12,500,000 ETM (over-subscription limit: N/A)

After the token sale, the ETM/USDT and ETM/USDK spot trading pairs will open at 11:00 June 10, 2019 (CEST, UTC+2). Please stay tuned to OKEx's Twitter and OK Jumpstart for latest updates.

Risk Warning: Trading digital assets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, and derivatives trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

