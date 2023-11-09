Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ Joins International Emissions Trading Association (IETA)

09 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ (Oka) has been accepted as a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), the leading trade association for international carbon markets. 

Oka is the first dedicated carbon insurance company to join IETA. The non-profit is working towards a competitive emissions-reduction market that balances economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity. Its members include standards and registries, project developers, technology providers, energy companies, financial institutions, and other business leaders across the carbon trading cycle.

Commenting on the membership, Oka's Founder and CEO, Chris Slater said: "Sophisticated risk protections are an essential missing piece in the carbon-market puzzle. IETA's recognition is a landmark step for Oka and a promising signal for specialist carbon insurance. With a seat at the table, we look forward to working with the association and its influential members to develop a sustainable future for carbon markets and the economy at large."

About Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™

Oka is a global INSURTECH100 and ESGFINTECH100 company.

Media Contact
Chris Slater
[email protected]

