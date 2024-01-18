Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ (Oka) Launches with Cloverly to Unveil Insured Carbon Credits

News provided by

Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company

18 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

Protected by Oka's Carbon Protect™ insurance solution, Cloverly's exclusive new suite of insured credits opens the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to a new audience.

PARK CITY, Utah and ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oka and Cloverly, the leading digital platform for climate action, are first to market with a new brand of insured carbon credits for the VCM.

Cloverly will offer the insured credits — available exclusively to 300+ global enterprises — pre-wrapped in Oka insurance, providing first-of-their-kind reversal and invalidation protections for buyers of the carbon credits.

Continue Reading
Oka + Cloverly
Oka + Cloverly

Through its climate action platform, Cloverly customers already benefit from seamless access to high-integrity projects, vetted to a high standard by in-house climate scientists. The new tranche of insured credits grants buyers an additional marker of quality and protection, providing financial compensation in the event of certain covered unforeseeable and unavoidable post-issuance risks1

Critical Juncture

The development comes at a high-stakes moment for climate action, where effective carbon markets play a vital role. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) acknowledges that "the deployment of carbon dioxide removals to counterbalance hard-to-abate residual emissions is unavoidable if net zero emissions are to be achieved." Even with the necessary emissions reductions in place, the world must remove an estimated 10 GtCO2, annually, to meet its net-zero targets by 2050.

New disclosure regulations — notably the impending SEC Climate Disclosure Rule and recent California Bill AB 1305 — build on the incontrovertible case for carbon credits. Nonetheless, lack of education and awareness have created barriers to entry which can deter prospective customers. These barriers underscore the need for greater risk mitigation and market maturity.

Complementary Partnership 

Speaking at COP28, US climate envoy John Kerry recently stressed the issue at stake, stating "I have become a firm believer in the power of carbon markets to drive increased climate ambition and action, and the VCM is a vital tool to keep 1.5C in reach." 

To support the evolution of a market that Bloomberg estimates will be worth $1 trillion by 2037, Oka and Cloverly are improving access and ease, as well as trust and transparency, for buyers seeking to scale their impact. By coupling Cloverly's innovative platform with Oka's risk infrastructure, the alliance creates a seamless and more secure route to climate action. 

Commenting on the alliance, Cloverly CEO Jason Rubottom said: "Global leaders rely on Cloverly to bring them the most innovative climate solutions. To that end, we're delighted to be working with Oka to launch a new suite of insured carbon credits. The market is evolving fast, but perceived risk continues to deter some companies from turning commitment into action. Insurance — once a missing pillar in the VCM – bridges the gap and builds much needed trust in the market."

Commenting on the alliance, Oka Founder & CEO Chris Slater said: "It's exciting to be announcing our inaugural carbon credit distribution partner in the same month that Oka syndicate 1922 goes live. In terms of cultural alignment, we couldn't have hoped for a better partner with which to begin distributing insurance-wrapped credits. Like us, Cloverly is focused on elevating access and integrity across the VCM. Like us, they're motivated by urgency."

About Cloverly

About Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™

Oka is a global INSURTECH100 and ESGFINTECH100 company.

Follow Oka on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Chris Slater
[email protected]

LEGAL DISCLAIMER 

Carbon Protect™ is an insurance policy available to certain eligible owners of carbon credits in jurisdictions where Carbon Insurance Agency, LLC is licensed as a surplus lines insurance producer. Eligibility is determined based on applicable underwriting criteria, and coverage is always subject to the terms and conditions of an applicable policy. Carbon Insurance Agency, LLC has authority to enter into contracts of insurance on behalf of the Lloyd's underwriting members of Lloyd's syndicate 1922 which is affiliated with Carbon Insurance Agency, LLC and managed by Asta Managing Agency, a managing agent at Lloyd's.

1 reversal and invalidation and coverage is subject to the terms and conditions of an applicable policy

SOURCE Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company

Also from this source

Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ Joins International Emissions Trading Association (IETA)

Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ Joins International Emissions Trading Association (IETA)

Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ (Oka) has been accepted as a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), the leading trade...
Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ Recognized as ESGFinTech100 Leader

Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ Recognized as ESGFinTech100 Leader

Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ (Oka) is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the ESGFinTech100, an annual list of the world's 100 most...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.