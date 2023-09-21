Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™, Recognized as INSURTECH100 Leader for Industry-Shaping Innovations

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ (Oka), a leading climatetech whose mission is to insure every carbon credit, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the sixth annual InsurTech100 list, compiled by specialist research firm FinTech Global. This prestigious list celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking tech companies transforming the insurance sector.

Oka was chosen by a panel of analysts and industry experts who voted from a list of over 1,900 contenders. The selected few were acknowledged for their inventive technological applications to solve a significant industry challenge or bolster efficiency throughout the insurance value chain.

Chris Slater, Founder and CEO of Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Being included in the InsurTech100 list is a tremendous honor for Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company. It validates the tireless efforts of our team to drive positive change in the insurance industry and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Oka is dedicated to providing the first-of-its-kind carbon insurance tailored for carbon credit sellers and corporate buyers, embedding insurance at the point of sale.Oka's mission is to insure every carbon credit and provide innovative insurance solutions that will replace credits if reversed or invalidated, delivering confidence and protection in an unregulated and uninsured market. Their innovative approach is aligned with the growing global focus on environmental responsibility, making it a standout choice for inclusion in the InsurTech100 list.

FinTech Global's director, Richard Sachar, commented, "The widespread availability of generative AI capabilities has opened the doors for even greater innovation within insurance. We're entering a new wave of digitalisation, and insurance firms need to be prepared. The InsurTech100 will help top-level insurance executives in discerning the tech pioneers revolutionizing key areas like underwriting, pricing, distribution, and data analytics."

Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company, extends its heartfelt appreciation to FinTech Global for recognizing its dedication to revolutionizing the insurance sector and supporting climate goals.

