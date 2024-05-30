Oka Welcomes David Antonioli, former CEO at Verra and carbon market leader, to Advisory Board

PARK CITY, Utah, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company (Oka™) has welcomed David Antonioli to its advisory board as it sets its sights on international carbon markets.

David was formerly CEO of Verra , which he took from inception to the world's leading carbon standard. During his 15-year tenure, David oversaw the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program and corresponding registry, today the biggest issuer of carbon credits globally. Prior to Verra, David was a director at carbon project investor and developer EcoSecurities and Global Climate Change Advisor to the US Agency for International Development.

The first adviser to join Oka's Advisory Board, David will provide strategic support to Oka as it evolves its policy coverage to meet new regulatory and risk requirements. In recent months, Oka has been collaborating with leading greenhouse gas (GHG) crediting programs to develop an on-ramp for Article 6 authorization .

"David has been at the forefront of and instrumental to the growth of the voluntary carbon market for over two decades," said Chris Slater, Oka Founder and CEO. "His expertise and insight is unmatched, and invaluable to us as we work with standards setting bodies, project developers, investors, and other ecosystem stakeholders towards insuring global carbon markets. We're delighted to have him on board."

"Oka addresses one of the key missing pieces in the voluntary carbon market," added David. "Its dedicated insurance solutions mitigate some critical risks facing the market and have the potential to mobilize investment and innovation, accelerating progress towards net zero. I look forward to working with the team."

