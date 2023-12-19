OKADA SHOKAI CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF THE "MY HERO ACADEMIA HANKO COLLECTION" ON THEIR FANCO ONLINE STORE

OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanko personal seals, a piece of 1,300-Year-old Japanese history is coming to the United States and Canada with beloved Japanese anime, the "My Hero Academia." What is Japanese hanko? In Japan, hanko is a personal seal or stamp that is used to prove your identity on official documents. Create your own hanko with your favorite My Hero Academia 106 characters on FANCO (fancojapan.com), an online store starting on December 19, 2023.

Wood type is here. It can be engraved with a choice of 106 different characters from "My Hero Academia" and a name or letters of your choice, and can be stamped with a special ink called "Shu-niku" (red ink) with your favorite character and name at the same time. You can customize it with your favorite character from 106 types, including Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, All Might, Tenya Iida, Endeavor, Hawks, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, Himiko Toga, and more. You can choose between two types: a self-inking type with built-in ink that can be continuously stamped, and a wood type that can be stamped with a special ink called 'Shu-niku' (red ink). They come in a unique, well-designed package.

Hanko company Okada Shokai Co., Ltd. (located in Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, led by Executive Managing Director Kojiro Okayama), is a company specializing in hanko, a traditional Japanese stamp. They have announced the launch of "My Hero Academia Hanko Collection," an officially licensed product based on the popular anime, "My Hero Academia" following the success of "Godzilla Hanko Collection." The collection has already sold over 3,000 hanko in Japan amongst the My Hero Academia fans and is now available on the FANCO online store for North American residents.

In recent years, it has become a Japanese souvenir favorite for international visitors. According to the historical text Chronicles of Japan, the history of hanko goes back to the year 692 – a piece of traditional Japanese culture that has continued for more than 1,300 years.

Though hanko originally simply displays the name, Okada Shokai Co., Ltd. has worked together with popular Japanese anime and game characters to create official licensed products. More than 150,000 hanko have been sold to date.

FANCO will be selling this new item for the passionate My Hero Academia fans. Choose your favorite from 106 of the beloved characters, including Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, All Might, Tenya Iida, Endeavor, Hawks, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, Himiko Toga, and more. The personalized hanko can be used to stamp your name, your name can be expressed as Japanese kanji characters – i.e. Leon as 鈴音, Emma as絵馬, Thomas as刀升 or it can be created with messages such as "congrats!" and "good job!"

The "My Hero Academia Hanko Collection" consists of two types – the self-inking hanko and the carved wooden hanko. The self-inking hanko has a built in ink pad that allows consecutive stamping. The wooden hanko is the traditional style that requires a shuniku, a separate ink pad.

Both the self-inking hanko (30.00 USD) and carved wood hanko (50.00 USD) come in an originally designed My Hero Academia packet, available for purchase to those with a shipping address in North America. Each hanko is handmade at a factory in Japan one by one therefore requires 10 days via international shipping.

FANCO will continue to to collaborate with anime, film and game characters to spread the art and culture of hanko. By calming your mind and pressing down on the hanko, you too will be able to experience the traditional Japanese culture.

About FANCO

FANCO is an online personalization mall for the fans of Japanese anime and movies. With hanko as the specialty item, many upcoming collaborations with anime characters will be coming soon. A fusion of Japanese traditional and pop culture will be delivered right to your door. Learn more at fancojapan.com or follow @fancojapan on Instagram and X.

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

