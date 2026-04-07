Okami Medical Announces First Patient Enrolled in ALPHA Registry

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Okami Medical, a medical technology company pioneering novel vascular embolization solutions, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in the ALPHA Registry, a prospective, multicenter registry evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the LOBO™ Vascular Occlusion System for patients suffering from a variety of peripheral vascular conditions, including arterial hemorrhage and pulmonary arteriovenous malformation.

"We are honored to enroll the first patient in the ALPHA Registry," said Ningcheng "Peter" Li, MD and Neil J. Resnick, MD at UMass Memorial Medical Center. "This case demonstrates the utility of the LOBO system in pulmonary arteriovenous malformation (PAVM) treatment. Multiple PAVMs were treated with LOBO, with one device implanted per feeding artery, and intraprocedural occlusion achieved in under two minutes per vessel. This significant milestone kickstarts a substantial effort to generate meaningful clinical evidence supporting the LOBO device."

The LOBO device is designed to provide controlled, mechanical occlusion of peripheral vessels across a broad range of anatomies. The device's proprietary HDBRAID construction optimizes deliverability, occlusivity, and stability, enabling physicians to quickly achieve reliable occlusion while maintaining procedural efficiency.

"The LOBO vascular occluder is a one-of-a-kind embolization system that delivers fast and predictable occlusion across a wide variety of vascular conditions." said Nima Kokabi, MD, site investigator at UNC Health System. "The ALPHA Registry is uniquely structured to assess distinct outcomes across multiple clinical conditions, with the ability to gather key clinical insights that will help physicians enhance patient care in embolization. We are proud to contribute to the growing body of clinical evidence supporting LOBO and continue to advance this therapy forward."

The ALPHA Registry is a key step in Okami's broader clinical strategy to deliver robust evidence on the real-world use of the LOBO device in vascular embolization procedures. This comprehensive registry will serve as a foundation for the continued expansion of clinical evidence on the LOBO vascular occlusion system with plans to enroll up to 500 patients across up to 30 sites.

About Okami Medical

Stopping flow. Restoring lives. This is the mission of Okami Medical, Inc., a privately held medical device company committed to addressing the evolving needs of patients and physicians through the development of innovative, versatile, and intuitive devices for the occlusion of peripheral vessels. The company was created in 2017 by Inceptus Medical, a medical device incubator. For more information, please visit www.okamimedical.com.

Source:

Okami Medical, Inc.

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SOURCE Okami Medical, Inc.