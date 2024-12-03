Okami Medical Appoints Bill Hoffman to its Board of Directors

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Okami Medical, a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced the appointment of Bill Hoffman to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our Board of Directors," said Rhonda Robb, President and CEO of Okami Medical. "Bill brings extensive experience in the medical device industry and is an exceptionally strong leader with a track record of driving growth while creating a culture of operational excellence."

Mr. Hoffman is a Venture Partner at Vensana Capital. He serves as a member of the board of directors for several med tech companies, including Inari Medical, where he held the CEO role from 2015 until 2022, leading the company through its initial public offering and helping to establish it as the global leader in the treatment of venous thromboembolism. He previously served as CEO at Visualase, acquired by Medtronic in 2014, and VP Sales at FoxHollow Technologies, acquired by ev3 in 2007.

"I'm honored to join the Okami team and have been impressed by the performance of the LOBO vascular occluder in a wide variety of anatomies," commented Mr. Hoffman. "I look forward to working with the team to expand our commercial launch and make this important technology available to more physicians and patients."

