OKAMI MEDICAL APPOINTS RHONDA ROBB AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Okami Medical Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Okami Medical Inc., a medical device company focused on developing innovative solutions that address key unmet clinical needs in peripheral vascular intervention, today announced the appointment of Rhonda Robb as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rhonda is a proven medical device executive with more than 25 years of leadership and commercial experience. She most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a leader in the treatment of peripheral and coronary artery disease. Prior to Cardiovascular Systems, Rhonda served as the Vice President and General Manager for Heart Valve Therapies at Medtronic, where she led the transcatheter and surgical heart valve franchises. She also serves on the Board of Directors for 4C Medical.

"Rhonda brings a proven track record and a wealth of experience to the company," said Bob Rosenbluth, PhD, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Okami Medical. "She shares our commitment and passion for providing patients and physicians with access to advanced technologies that address the numerous challenges in peripheral vascular occlusion. We are thrilled to have her leading the company into the next phase of expansion and growth."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Okami Medical at this exciting time as we prepare to commercialize our LOBO Vascular Occlusion System," said Rhonda. "The team has done a tremendous job of taking the system from the conceptual stage through clinical validation. LOBO is a next-generation technology that is delivering remarkable clinical performance and is uniquely suited to transform and expand the treatment of patients suffering from peripheral vascular conditions."

About Okami Medical, Inc.

Okami Medical, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on developing innovative solutions that address key unmet clinical needs in peripheral vascular intervention. Okami is the second portfolio company of Inceptus Medical LLC, a medical device incubator. Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI), Inceptus' first portfolio company, is pioneering approaches to treat venous thromboembolism and other diseases. Okami is backed by members of the board of directors, U.S. Venture Partners (www.usvp.com) and medical device industry veterans. For more information, please visit www.okamimedical.com.

Source:
Okami Medical, Inc.
949-446-9710
[email protected]

