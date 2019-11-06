Okapi Partners Hires Marc Greene as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Okapi Partners LLC, a leading proxy solicitation and investor response firm that advises corporations, institutional investors and investment management companies, announced today it has named Marc Greene as a Managing Director. Mr. Greene is a specialist in advising corporate clients on share ownership trends and how they impact valuation and corporate strategic planning.

Mr. Greene has close to 30 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications, market intelligence and business development. Prior to joining Okapi Partners, he served as Managing Director of Global Markets Intelligence for Ipreo, providing IR teams with real-time market intelligence and analysis. Prior to Ipreo, Mr. Greene was a Vice President of Thomson Financial Capital Markets Intelligence, where he advised corporate clients in the technology, biotechnology, and financial industries.

"Our clients are increasingly interested in the data and analysis we can provide on their changing institutional share ownership coupled with our corporate governance, proxy solicitation services and related counsel. Marc's experience advising corporate clients and his deep relationships in the industry will be a tremendous benefit to our Okapi Market Intelligence Group. We are proud to have Marc join our growing team of senior advisors," said Bruce H. Goldfarb, President and CEO of Okapi Partners.

Mr. Greene began his career at Georgeson & Company in 1991 and was instrumental in the acquisition of Georgeson's Investor Relations division by Thomson Financial in 1999.

He holds an MBA in Finance/Marketing from New York University's Stern School of Business and a B.S. in Finance/Management from Northeastern University.

About Okapi Partners

For over a decade, Okapi Partners has been providing clients with advice and execution related to investor response matters including merger and acquisition campaigns, proxy solicitation campaigns, information agent services, engagement services, stockwatch, investor identification and corporate governance consulting. The firm represents corporations, boards of directors, private equity firms, investment management companies, hedge funds and other institutional investors. The firm provides clients with superior intellectual capital, industry relationships and execution capabilities. Okapi Partner's industry-leading team works with parties involved in mergers, contested elections and related matters to ensure clients are best positioned to successfully complete their campaigns. The firm provides both information and execution to effectively plan and deliver the desired results for clients.

Okapi Partners has been recognized as a top proxy solicitor by Activist Insight magazine for three years in a row, having represented both issuers and activists in numerous activist campaigns. The firm works with over 100 corporate clients providing advice on proxy solicitation matters, corporate governance issues and shareholder engagement strategies. Well versed in the markets and prepared for any contingency that might arise during an assignment, Okapi Partners provides clients the ability to respond thoughtfully and effectively to deliver optimal outcomes. Please visit our website at www.okapipartners.com and follow Okapi Partners on Twitter @OkapiPartners.

