Okay Human Joins DigitalMYnd, Linking Human Truth to Real Behavior

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Okay Human , a human understanding company known for uncovering honest, often unspoken human truths, joins DigitalMYnd , a newly formed human intelligence company founded by former leaders of Phoenix Marketing International that brings together behavioral, qualitative, and quantitative data to understand the full picture of people's lives.

"Okay Human has always been about engaging and animating the most honest, raw and messy parts of humans," said Ben Jenkins, Co-Founder of Okay Human. "What DigitalMYnd adds is the ability to ground that honesty in real behavior, connecting what people say and feel to verified, opted-in behavioral signals from known individuals."

Through DigitalMYnd's behavioral data, Okay Human can now:

Start with real behavior, not recall, grounding conversations in actions like ad exposure, site visits, and purchases

Work with trusted, opted-in audiences, engaging verified individuals with known behavior

Trigger conversations in the moment, capturing reactions closer to when behavior happens

"It opens up new ways to deliver insight," added John Schiela, Chief Client and Commercial Officer at DigitalMYnd. "We're not just generating findings, we're building intelligence that connects human context to real behavior, sharpens segmentation, and helps teams move beyond one-off studies to something more grounded, more predictive, and more actionable."

DigitalMYnd plans to become a fast-growing participant in the market intelligence space through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

About DigitalMYnd

DigitalMYnd was built for a world where insights are abundant, but action is scarce. The company integrates behavioral data with human understanding to help organizations move faster, decide smarter, and turn continuous intelligence into real business results.

About Okay Human

Okay Human is a human understanding company that uses private, chat-based conversations and creative methodologies to uncover honest human insight, revealing the emotions and motivations behind behavior.

Media Contact:

Kristin Jutton

845-849-4341

[email protected]

SOURCE DigitalMYnd