OKBio -- Relaunching as Life Science Oklahoma -- to participate in BIO International Convention 2024

New name change reflects diversity, impact and scope of the growing life sciences and healthcare industries across the state of Oklahoma

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's bioscience community is announcing a relaunch of its industry association, with the new Life Science Oklahoma bringing new leadership, a new format and renewed focus and support to businesses and organizations within the Oklahoma life sciences and healthcare communities. The new name, Life Science Oklahoma, will be formally unveiled at BIO International Convention 2024 on June 3-6, in San Diego.

"This is an exciting time for the life sciences industry in Oklahoma and our goal is to support our burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem and bring about awareness of the critical role the life sciences industry plays throughout the state of Oklahoma," said Dr. Craig Shimasaki, co-founder and CEO of Moleculera Labs and new co-chair of Life Science Oklahoma. "The re-launch of the association is a key milestone that will propel our collective efforts to expand and grow a strong healthcare and life science cluster in our state."

Life Science Oklahoma will be an important advocate for the state's dynamic and diverse life sciences and healthcare communities. As such, it is committed to bringing national and international awareness to key areas of the state's biotech, drug manufacturing, agricultural science, veterinary medicine and healthcare industries, including therapeutics, diagnostics and biomanufacturing; medical and health technologies; and health and clinical care.

"From my perspective as a patent practitioner and intellectual property promoter, Life Science Oklahoma promotes the programs, initiatives, research and products of its associated partner organizations through education and outreach, partnership building, policy development and brand awareness with a view to raise pharmaceutical awareness and participation in innovation within Oklahoma," said Andrew Westmuckett, director of technology ventures at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and co-chair of Life Science Oklahoma. "We are excited about this important work in furthering Oklahoma as a life science hub."

Additionally, Oklahoma's emerging life science and healthcare ecosystem stands out for its blend of innovation, collaboration, and economic and financial advantages. The state's core strengths include:

Research and Innovation: Oklahoma hosts several research institutions, including the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center , Oklahoma State University , the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and the Noble Research Institute. These centers drive cutting-edge research in genomics, drug discovery and agriculture research.

Life Science Oklahoma will be present at the 2024 BIO International Convention, with a 1,200 square feet pavilion, #4635, dedicated to promoting Oklahoma to a national and international audience. The pavilion also provides space for Oklahoma companies and organizations to meet with potential partners to further their critical work.

Life Science Oklahoma is an important advocate for the state's dynamic and diverse life sciences and healthcare communities. As such, it is committed to bringing national and international awareness to key areas of the state's biotech, drug manufacturing, agricultural science, veterinary medicine and healthcare industries, including therapeutics, diagnostics and biomanufacturing; medical and health technologies; and health and clinical care.

Life Science Oklahoma promotes the programs, initiatives, research and products of its associated partner organizations through education and outreach, partnership building, policy development and brand awareness.

This coalition supports the launch of the new statewide life sciences association, Life Science Oklahoma, which serves as one of the six funded projects through the awarded $35M U.S Economic Development Administration Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

