OKC Foundation Repair Company Further Expands Their Services to Edmond

Locally owned and operated, Oklahoma Foundation Solutions LLC continues its strong growth trajectory with a new service location in Edmond.

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted to deliver exceptional foundation repair services throughout vast regions of the state, Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC is continuing to expand its service area. Building off of last year's successful expansion to Enid, the company announced the establishment of a new branch in Edmond .

Oklahoma owned and operated Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC focused on ensuring a continued ability to deliver experienced, professional service and top-of-the-line products. Co-founders Noah Zuhdi and Charles Dowlearn recognized that a new service location in Edmond would enable their team to effectively meet the needs of sustaind growth in customer demand.

Backed by decades of experience and a dedicated team, Oklahoma Foundeation Solutions, LLC has long established itself as a leading provider of high-quality foundation repair and leveling, house leveling, and concrete repair. Delivering engineer-approved products and services – including hydraulically-driven steel piers with a lifetime-transferable warranty and premium materials – the company operates with a commitment to quality and integrity. When a customer chooses Oklahoma Foundation Solutions LLC, they know to expect a high level of customer service, professionalism, genuine evaluations, and innovative solutions.

Award-Winning Service and Support throughout Oklahoma State

With the establishment of the new service locations in Edmond and Enid, family-owned Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC efficiently serves the residents of OKC , Norman, Yukon, Choctaw, Spencer, Jones, Newalla, Harrah, Guthrie, Stillwater, Mustang, Banner, Enid, and Edmond.

Best known for its engineer-approved foundation repair solutions, Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC meets a comprehensive range of customer needs, including crawlspace and basement foundation repair, slab foundation repair, and hydraulically-driven steel piering.

Slab Foundation Repair and Steel Piering : steel piers are the industry-standard repair method for conventional slab foundations. Experienced, licensed professionals drive steel piers into the soil to stabilize a building.

: steel piers are the industry-standard repair method for conventional slab foundations. Experienced, licensed professionals drive steel piers into the soil to stabilize a building. Crawlspace Repair : restores the structural stability of a building. This repair service is often imperative for addressing sloped or uneven floors in homes featuring crawlspaces.

: restores the structural stability of a building. This repair service is often imperative for addressing sloped or uneven floors in homes featuring crawlspaces. Basement Foundation Repair: this includes a myriad of basement repairs, such as rebuilding basement walls and improving the structure of the basement.

Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC has poured itself into establishing a reputation for excellence in all that they do. The effort has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by an extensive portfolio of service-based awards and 5-star customer reviews. As a result of consistently delivering precise, professional work from start to finish, Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC has maintained an impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been recognized with Angie's List Super Service Award and Home Advisor's Elite Service Award.

Contact:

Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC

[email protected]

405-331-7171

SOURCE Oklahoma Foundation Solutions