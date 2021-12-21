Okcoin Adds Banking Industry Veterans to Leadership as Institutional Demand Continues to Grow

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the hiring of three senior sales hires across North America, Europe, and Oceania as part of the company's institutional business expansion. Each having substantial foreign exchange (FX) experience, Okcoin's leadership additions include Tom Gould as Head of Sales, North America; Iskandar Vanblarcum as Head of Sales and General Manager, Europe; and Paul Goldman as General Manager, Australia. Gould, Vanblarcum, and Goldman will work with Okcoin sales leaders in Asia and Latin America to drive global development of Okcoin institutional accounts, which grew by 450% in 2021.

"Onboarding a wide range of institutions onto Okcoin's platform at scale requires a deep understanding of financial markets, and we're pleased to have hired three banking industry veterans to lead the effort," said Simon Ren, Executive Vice President of Institutional Business at Okcoin. "Tom Gould, Iskandar Vanblarcum, and Paul Goldman each possess the investing prowess and business acumen to elevate Okcoin's institutional offering on a global level."

Tom Gould, Head of Sales, North America: Gould most recently served as Head of US Sales for LMAX Exchange, part of the LMAX Group. Prior to this, Gould held roles as Director of E-Commerce FX Sales at Bank of America and Director of eFX Sales at Credit Suisse.

Iskandar Vanblarcum, Head of Sales and General Manager, Europe: Vanblarcum joins Okcoin from London Stock Exchange Group/Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, where he was Head of FX New Business. Before this, he was Managing Director in FX Sales at Barclays Capital.

Paul Goldman, General Manager, Australia: Goldman was formerly Head of Sales at the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX. He has also served as Head of Sales at Ceevo, Director of eFX Sales and Margin FX Business Management at HSBC, and Director of FX Sales and eFX Business Management at Macquarie Group.

Gould, Vanblarcum, and Goldman join Okcoin at a time of surging demand for regulated digital asset services; 62% of global institutional investors with zero exposure to cryptocurrencies expect to make their first investments in crypto within the next year, according to research by Nickel Digital Asset Management. To serve existing and forthcoming clients, Okcoin offers bundled trading products including exchange liquidity, OTC trading, wallet services, robust sub-account management, post-trade settlement, and an API for Earn, the platform's decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking feature.

Okcoin has also been the prime venue providing institutions first to list assets, early investment access to unique crypto assets on a regulated exchange, such as: MiamiCoin, Stacks, Avalanche, NEAR, and Star Atlas.

About Okcoin

Established in 2013, Okcoin is a cryptocurrency platform serving institutional and retail investors across 190+ countries — more locations than any other US-based exchange. Okcoin offers advanced trading tools, trading and account management APIs, flexible settlement options, and 24/7 client services to a range of institutions, including buy-side managers, liquidity and payment providers, retail brokers, trading firms, and more. Okcoin is licensed in the US, European Union, Canada, Japan, Puerto Rico, and more with offices across the globe. The exchange platform offers 50+ trading pairs and continues to list new assets for trading, such as Stacks (STX), Avalanche (AVAX), and MiamiCoin (MIA), alongside foundational assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Follow @Okcoin on Twitter and visit okcoin.com/institutions to learn more.

