Okcoin Announces $1M Commitment to Bring More Women into Crypto, Randi Zuckerberg as Inaugural Brand Advisory Council Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin , one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced that it is kicking off the next phase of its mission to make the crypto industry more inclusive through the launch of a $1 million commitment to bring more women into crypto. Okcoin also announced the inaugural member of its brand advisory council, Randi Zuckerberg, whose primary focus will be to advise the company on inclusivity initiatives and reach the goal of a 50% female customer base by 2025.

Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, award-winning producer, and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and the Zuckerberg Institute. In leading the council, she will advise on projects including allocating contributions to organizations, bringing more women into crypto careers, sponsoring women-run blockchain technology programs, supporting women-run crypto projects, and more.

"It's always been a passion of mine to inspire and support women in technology, investing, and leadership, and I'm looking forward to continuing to do so as a member of Okcoin's brand advisory council," said Zuckerberg. "Cryptocurrency has huge potential to make massive strides in creating a more equitable system, and it's an honor to join in the Okcoin mission to create a more inclusive future of finance."

Crypto is inclusive by design — permissionless, decentralized currency not only defies geographic borders, it democratizes the opportunity to build wealth regardless of geography, gender, or any other factor. While many women have advanced in the industry and become widely respected leaders, it's still heavily male dominated. According to recent surveys , twice as many men as women invest in cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency investing gap is also larger than the gap between men and women in more traditional investments such as individual stocks, mutual funds, real estate, and bonds.

Okcoin is looking to change this dynamic through initiatives that will make the crypto market more accessible to women and others currently on the sidelines of the traditional financial system.

In an effort to expand access to the wealth-creating benefits of cryptocurrency, Okcoin also plans to build out its brand advisory council with additional members dedicated to promoting equity and inclusivity.

"Historically, women and other marginalized groups have been locked out of the traditional financial system. Cryptocurrency is turning this norm on its head through the wealth-creating opportunities created by decentralized finance, but we're still seeing lower adoption among women," said Okcoin CEO Hong Fang. "With our $1M commitment and dedicated brand advisory council, we're committed to making the crypto industry more inclusive."

"We're breaking down remaining gender barriers as we work towards a customer base of 50% women by 2025. This is a really important goal as someone who has worked in crypto for years and always hoped to see more women be part of this new age of wealth creation. I see this as a natural focus as we create a more inclusive future of finance, making our products easier to use than ever and creating a brand that feels more welcoming for everyone" said Okcoin CMO Haider Rafique.

About Okcoin

Established in 2013, Okcoin is one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms. Seeking to build a more inclusive finance future that builds wealth for everyone, Okcoin is building the next generation of tools to help anyone invest in and trade crypto easily and with industry-low fees. Okcoin supports millions of customers across more than 190 countries, assisting them in taking advantage of staking and DeFi offers and trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more than 25 other crypto assets. Headquartered in San Francisco, Okcoin has a remote, globally-distributed team and offices in Miami, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malta, and Japan.

