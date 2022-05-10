Okcoin Announces Institutional Derivatives Offering, Joins International Swaps and Derivatives Association

Launching later this year, Okcoin's bilateral OTC derivatives offering will serve eligible institutions' growing demand for sophisticated crypto trading products

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin , one of the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the addition of derivatives trading to its suite of institutional investing products, as well as the company's membership to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). As part of a commitment to delivering the industry's most innovative crypto trading tools, Okcoin will offer derivatives for a variety of assets beyond bitcoin and ether — which US derivatives trading is currently limited to.

Despite the crypto derivatives market growing significantly—with open interest in bitcoin futures alone increasing 500% since May 20201—and the participation of major financial institutions, most of this trading has to date been outside of the US. As a regulated platform and member of ISDA, Okcoin will enable a global network of eligible derivatives-trading institutions to gain greater cryptocurrency exposure in a safe and efficient way. Okcoin's products and practices will adhere to ISDA's Master Agreement, which sets the standards and best practices for traditional assets' derivatives.

"Our clients want exposure to digital assets that extends beyond spot markets while maintaining a degree of standardization," said Iskandar Vanblarcum, Head of Sales and General Manager for Europe at Okcoin. "The ease of operating from the same set of standards enables greater market liquidity and ultimately, maturation. We look forward to offering derivatives products that align with ISDA's Master Agreement and move the cryptocurrency industry forward."

As the third cryptocurrency exchange to join ISDA's network of over 900 businesses in 78 countries, Okcoin is pioneering the adoption of sophisticated and transparent cryptocurrency trading solutions. The company aims to provide cutting-edge and resilient trading infrastructure to global clientele that span across asset managers, venture capital and hedge funds, retail brokers, payment processors, and more.

