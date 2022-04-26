Okcoin to Become First US Exchange to List Provenance Blockchain's HASH Utility Token

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin, the global, U.S.-licensed, fiat-focused crypto asset exchange, today announced the upcoming listing of Provenance Blockchain's utility token HASH . Okcoin is the first exchange in the U.S. to support the trading of HASH, meaning, current HASH holders can deposit their holdings into Okcoin wallets today.

"The listing of Provenance Blockchain's HASH utility token on Okcoin is an incredibly exciting opportunity for retail traders to participate in the foundational transformation of the financial services industry, leveraging digital assets, digital money and blockchain," said Morgan McKenney, CEO of Provenance Blockchain Foundation.

McKenney joined the Provenance Blockchain Foundation in March after nearly twenty years at Citi in a range of senior executive operating roles globally, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Global Consumer Banking.

Provenance Blockchain is the leading public open-source blockchain for financial services, leveraged by more than 50 banks and other financial institutions and operating at scale today with billions of dollars of digital financial assets transacted across lending, marketplaces and payments.

Provenance Blockchain was built specifically for financial services and provides the first real opportunity to disrupt the space at scale, significantly reducing costs for consumers and introducing new revenue opportunities for the industry. Since its inception, the Provenance Blockchain ecosystem has grown to more than 50 financial institutions transacting more than $8 billion on chain. Earlier this year, several U.S. banks launched the USDF Consortium with plans to provide a bank-minted tokenized deposit and 24x7x365 payment rail on the Provenance Blockchain.

Provenance Blockchain has pioneered a series of blockchain "firsts" and "onlys" within financial services, establishing Provenance Blockchain as the leading platform for traditional finance migrating to decentralized finance. These include:

First for HELOC and mortgage origination and custody on a public blockchain, with more than $8 billion of loans traded on Provenance Blockchain to date.

for HELOC and mortgage origination and custody on a public blockchain, with more than of loans traded on Provenance Blockchain to date. First (and only) to instantly settle mortgage loan sales on a public blockchain.

(and only) to instantly settle mortgage loan sales on a public blockchain. First (and only) to securitize consumer loans on a public blockchain.

(and only) to securitize consumer loans on a public blockchain. First (and only) to utilize blockchain as a mortgage loan registry on a public blockchain.

(and only) to utilize blockchain as a mortgage loan registry on a public blockchain. First (and only) public blockchain that U.S. regulated banks participate.

(and only) public blockchain that U.S. regulated banks participate. First (and only) to support bank-minted tokenized deposit on a public blockchain.

(and only) to support bank-minted tokenized deposit on a public blockchain. First (and only) to support blockchain security marketplaces on a public blockchain operated under a regulated broker dealer/ATS.

(and only) to support blockchain security marketplaces on a public blockchain operated under a regulated broker dealer/ATS. First (and only) core banking system built on a public blockchain.

ABOUT PROVENANCE BLOCKCHAIN FOUNDATION

The Provenance Blockchain Foundation provides the world's best ecosystem for developing and deploying DeFi applications. Provenance Blockchain Foundation supports the Provenance Blockchain and its participants through research and development, education, and governance. We believe a community-driven, inclusive and open-source model based on the best-in-class, eco-friendly Cosmos/Tendermint internet of blockchains is essential for the success and wide adoption of the next generation of decentralized financial applications.

Provenance Blockchain is the leading public open-source blockchain for financial services, leveraged by over 50 banks and other financial institutions and operating at scale today with billions of dollars of digital financial assets transacted across lending, marketplaces and payments. To learn more, visit https://provenance.io .

ABOUT OKCOIN

Founded in 2013, Okcoin is a US-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange serving 190+ countries and territories. The platform enables retail and institutional investors to purchase 50+ digital assets using local currencies, with a mission to make crypto easy for everyone, including first-time buyers. Okcoin was the first centralized exchange to offer direct entry into decentralized finance (DeFi) with Earn , a tool for earning APY through decentralized lending, liquidity pools, staking, and more. In addition, Okcoin offers institutional trading tools and APIs to asset managers, venture capital and hedge funds, retail brokers, payment processors, and more. Follow Okcoin on Twitter at @Okcoin and visit okcoin.com for more information.

