OkCupid Is Teaming Up With ACLU To Connect Like-minded Daters Looking For Love (and Justice)

OkCupid is famous for its iconic questions that members answer during signup and continue to answer throughout their OkCupid experience. Responses to these questions, like the one on supporting the ACLU, inform OkCupid's machine learning based algorithm so it can connect daters with people they'll really click with. Throughout the engagement, the ACLU Profile Badge will make it even easier for supporters to start a conversation: not only will the badge highlight their support for civil liberties, but the app will promote daters with the badge to others who also have it. The badge itself goes beyond the common dating app profile design flair and tells other users that the person is not only looking for love but that they also stand for civil rights.

OkCupid has seen an unprecedented spike in daters using politics to find their match. There has been a 64% increase in political terms in daters' profiles in 2018. The political filters on OkCupid have been used over 5 million times. Millennial women prefer "Same Politics" over "Great Sex" in certain cities across America, including San Francisco, Brooklyn, Washington DC and Miami. And talking politics is working on OkCupid-- profiles that talk about politics are 52% more likely to have mutual likes and 78% more likely to have a successful conversation than members who do not.

With the current political climate, the ACLU's work to defend individual civil rights is now more important than ever, and OkCupid's engagement with the non-profit was a natural match. This work dates back to the 1960s when the ACLU represented Mildred and Richard Loving in their lawsuit that struck down laws barring interracial marriage. More recently, the ACLU brought the stories of Eddie Windsor and Jim Obergefell to the Supreme Court and to millions of Americans everywhere, winning the freedom to marry for all Americans. The timing of this partnership is important given the recent ruling by the Supreme Court on the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling.

Ariel Charytan, Chief Executive Officer, OkCupid says, "At OkCupid, we're proud to be a champion of inclusivity because we believe you should be able to love whomever you want, regardless of your gender, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. Nothing is more attractive than people who believe in every individual's #RightToLove who they want to love."

"We're so excited that OkCupid users now have a way to show support for the ACLU and to stand up for the right to love who you want," says Michele Moore, ACLU chief communications officer. "There is a special connection people experience when they make a commitment to fight for the rights of others, especially our most vulnerable communities. Through OkCupid, now there's a new way for people with common values to connect and help the work of the ACLU."

The badge will live on users profiles starting June 6th through the end of the summer.

OkCupid knows you're more substance than just selfie and connects you with people as individual as you are. One of the most recognized dating apps in the world, OkCupid uses a machine learning based algorithm to connect people based on the deeper things, like beliefs and interests. Over 57,000,000 daters have used OkCupid since it was founded in 2004, and today logins span 113 countries around the world. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.okcupid.com or @OkCupid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For nearly 100 years, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect the constitutional rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, we take up the toughest civil liberties fights. Beyond one person, party, or side — we the people dare to create a more perfect union. Learn more at aclu.org.

