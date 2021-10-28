Okera and archTIS Partner to Deliver Attribute-Based Access Control for Both Structured and Unstructured Data

SAN FRANCISCO and CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, and archTIS , a global provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver attribute-based access control (ABAC) for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. The partnership comes on the heels of a recently secured contract with an Australian Government agency for the deployment of Okera's Universal Data Authorization solution. The alliance enables archTIS to resell and provide the Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) to support enterprise, government and defense clients in Australia with the ability to securely access structured data.

Okera partners with leading technology vendors and solution providers, like archTIS, to ensure enterprise customers maximize the value of their investment in a modern data stack. The company's reseller program allows partners to provide software and additional services to deliver increased value.

Okera makes it easy to create and manage data access control policies through the use of data attributes, ensuring policies are linked to business and regulatory context. Attribute-based access control (ABAC) can help dramatically simplify the number of policies required to protect sensitive data.

The archTIS portfolio of award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive unstructured data in enterprise, government, defence, supply chain, and regulated industries through ABAC policies. archTIS provides ABAC protection for unstructured data like files, documents, and images. Together, Okera and archTIS bolster the ability to provide automated policy management for structured and unstructured data.

"This win marks the first for our partnership with Okera. Their complementary platform offers the same policy-based ABAC control over structured data that our products deliver for unstructured data," said Daniel Lai, archTIS Managing Director. "Together, we can provide an end-to-end solution for granular, zero-trust data access control to ensure all our joint customers' data – from structured to unstructured - is protected."

"It has been a wonderful experience to partner with archTIS, as it is rare to find two companies so well aligned in their focus and expertise around data challenges," said John F. Marchese, Okera's Vice President of Global Alliances & Partner Sales Channels. "At Okera we believe it is vital for organizations to have a secure data access layer to protect and secure sensitive data while ensuring compliance with various privacy regulations. We also know that archTIS has the deep industry experience and vertical market knowledge that is critical to implement comprehensive solutions for the most challenging needs of customers. Our combined capabilities are extensive."

For more information on the partnership, visit the archTIS website .

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives.

Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact [email protected] , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About archTIS

archTIS Limited (ASX: AR9) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis .

