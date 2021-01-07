Okera and Dremio Partner to Ensure Secure Data Access for Lightning Fast, Self-Service Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera and Dremio today announced a partnership to integrate Okera's Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) with Dremio's cloud data lake engine, allowing organizations to accelerate data analytics while ensuring secure data access at scale.

Dremio speeds analytics processes with a high-performance, high-efficiency query engine while democratizing data access for data scientists and analysts via a governed self-service layer. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) defines data access policies at the fine-grained level using an intuitive zero-code interface, then automatically enforces and audits them at enterprise scale. ODAP executes in the industry's first co-located deployment mode , ensuring consistency of policy enforcement with Okera's nScale™ (infinite scale) while eliminating infrastructure and maintenance costs of managing a separate cluster for the data plane.

"As data lakes increasingly become home to vital production datasets, a secure data access layer is essential to protecting and securing sensitive data and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations," said John F. Marchese, Vice President of Global Alliances & Partner Sales Channel at Okera. "Our partnership with Dremio provides enterprises with a straightforward and cost-effective way to build a complete data analytics environment with the confidence they are taking a responsible approach to information privacy management."

"At Dremio, we empower our customers to gain valuable insights into their data lakes. Customers are increasingly focused on protecting their sensitive company data. Okera is a great partner to ensure that our customers have the data protection and governance required so that only the right people are accessing the data they need at the right time," said Roger Frey, Vice President, Business Development, at Dremio. "The solution will provide a way for our customers to accelerate their reliance on cloud analytics while automating data privacy, security and governance."

Customers using Okera and Dremio will achieve accelerated analytics along with essential security and privacy protections for sensitive data – at scale and at a drastically lower cost than other strategies. The joint solution is available now.

The companies also announced that Okera will be a Gold Sponsor at Subsurface , a live virtual event hosted by Dremio taking place January 27-28, 2021. Okera's Vice President of Engineering, Itay Neeman, will be speaking at the event on Wednesday, January 27th at 1:40 pm PT on the topic of, "Scaling Data Access and Governance on Data Lakes: Challenges and Common Approaches."

Neeman will discuss how with the rise of data lakes' and adjacent patterns, data teams have been able to leverage the increased scale and agility in their use of data. At the same time, the call for responsible data use, privacy regulations and focus on security has grown, requiring new approaches for the data lake world. This talk will discuss the challenges that teams face when trying to secure their data lake access, common approaches and tradeoffs, as well as what the future holds.

"The ever-growing amount of vital data stored in distributed data lakes should make security one of the top considerations of every data project," said Neeman. "We are excited to be part of Subsurface, and I look forward to presenting at the event and having the opportunity to engage with attendees on their requirements and challenges for achieving the data agility and secure data access they need."

About Okera

Okera provides last mile secure data access and governance at scale for modern enterprises. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically defines, enforces, and audits data access policies at the fine-grained level using an intuitive zero-code interface. By ensuring compliance with the evolving data privacy landscape and that the appropriate data access policies are in place, Okera enables organizations to unlock the full power of their data for innovation and growth. Organizations receive immediate value from Okera, which can be deployed to production in days for hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com , contact [email protected] , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About Dremio

Dremio's data lake engine delivers fast query speed and a self-service semantic layer operating directly against data lake storage. Dremio eliminates the need to copy and move data to proprietary data warehouses or create cubes, aggregation tables and BI extracts, providing flexibility and control for data architects and self-service for data consumers. For more information, visit www.dremio.com .

Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Investors include Cisco Investments, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures. Connect with Dremio on GitHub , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Okera

Related Links

http://www.okera.com

