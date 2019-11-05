Okera Delivers Unified Fine-Grained Access to Microsoft Azure Data Lakes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera , the leading active data management solution that enables companies to discover, audit, and protect data at scale, today announced a new release of the Okera Active Data Access Platform (ODAP) at Microsoft Ignite . Okera is the first company to offer unified fine-grained access across all of the leading analytics and machine learning tools like Azure Databricks, Power BI, and Azure HDInsight while enforcing fine-grained security policies consistently across all analytics tools. Featuring full support for ADLS Gen 1 and ADLS Gen 2 data lakes, Okera enables compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA through simplified support for consent management and right to erasure.

Paul Maher, General Manager, Industry Experiences at Microsoft said, "In today's environment of increasingly complex privacy regulation, our mutual customers rely on solutions such as Okera to help protect their customers' data while creating a data-driven culture. We are pleased that Okera will continue to make its security and governance expertise available to help Microsoft Azure customers achieve the goals of compliance with regulations such as CCPA and GDPR without having to compromise on flexibility for their analytics."

Okera scans ADLS data lakes for sensitive data such as "credit card number" and "email address" and features a graphical policy editor that empowers data security teams to author fine-grained security policies based on these business classifications.

"As enterprises seek to take advantage of the power and flexibility of Azure data lakes, they cannot sacrifice their ability to maintain data security and privacy," said Nong Li, co-founder and CEO of Okera. "We are pleased to be working with Microsoft to protect Azure data lakes with our groundbreaking technology, which is the first to offer fine-grained security to Azure Databricks with automated discovery, classification, and usage tracking at scale."

Okera is a technology-agnostic layer that exists between data lakes of petabyte-scale and any connected analytics tools and frameworks. As a result, Okera facilitates the provisioning, access, governance, and auditing of data across multi-data format and multi-tool environments. Okera ensures data platform teams maintain data protection at scale while data scientists and analysts achieve faster time to access, eliminating the trade-off between agility and governance.

About Okera

Okera is the leading active data management solution that helps companies to discover, audit, and protect data at scale. Okera's Active Data Access Platform (ODAP) enables scalable fine-grained data protection and visibility on data lakes for both structured and unstructured data. This allows agility and governance to co-exist and gives data consumers, owners and stewards the confidence to unlock the power of their data for innovation and growth. Enterprise organizations receive immediate value from Okera which can be implemented and deployed in less than a day on AWS and Microsoft Azure data lakes. Okera is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Felicis Ventures, and Capital One Growth Ventures. Learn more at www.okera.com or contact us at info@okera.com .

