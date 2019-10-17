Okera Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Okera co-founder Amandeep Khurana as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Amandeep as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Amandeep currently serves as the President and CTO of Okera, the leading active data management company for data lake privacy, security and governance which is used by several large enterprises. Prior to co-founding Okera in 2016, Amandeep served in various roles at Cloudera and AWS. He has extensive experience in analytics and cloud and has worked with several large customers to help them implement large scale analytics platforms to solve business problems.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs as a part of this elite group of entrepreneurs who are disrupting the status quo in their industries," said Amandeep. "I'm grateful to work with the amazing team at Okera and this recognition is a testament to their hard work."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Amandeep as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Okera

Okera enables the management of data access and governance at scale for today's modern cloud data lakes. Built on the belief that companies can do more with their data, Okera's Active Data Access Platform (ODAP) enables scalable fine-grained data protection and visibility on data lakes for both structured and unstructured data. This allows agility and governance to co-exist and gives data consumers, owners and stewards the confidence to unlock the power of their data for innovation and growth. Enterprise organizations receive immediate value from Okera, which can be implemented and deployed in less than a day. Okera is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Felicis Ventures, and Capital One Growth Ventures. Learn more at www.okera.com or contact us at info@okera.com .

